Sean Payton Makes Ambitious Prediction About Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
While Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dominated media coverage with his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2024, Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix showed flashes of stardom in his first year in the NFL.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s belief in his second-year quarterback is sky high as the team looks to return to the postseason for a second year in a row.
Payton told the media after training camp on Aug. 4 that Nix is “light years further along” heading into his sophomore season. Payton said that the quarterback is messaging to the players in the huddle more and has an increased command.
Nix, Broncos Have High Ceiling
Denver’s coach didn’t mince his words about what he believes the Broncos can achieve in 2025 and beyond with Nix under center. Payton said that he’s coached a handful of teams that he thought had the potential to win the Super Bowl, and this team is one of them, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Charles Robinson.
If Denver does make a deep run in the playoffs this season, its quarterback will be a big part of its success.
“He’s going to be one of the top four or five quarterbacks in the league the next two years,” Payton said about Nix, per Robinson. “That’s what we’re seeing right now. He doesn’t take sacks. He’s got exceptional arm strength.”
The Broncos achieved a 10-7 record last season and added more weapons to their roster. Running back J.K. Dobbins is one of the team’s big free agency signings, while Denver also added to its run game by selecting RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9
Rookie Year Success
The Broncos used the No. 12 pick on Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it quickly became apparent that they found their franchise quarterback.
In his rookie season, Nix threw 29 touchdowns for 3,775 yards and set a franchise record for rookie quarterback wins. He eventually led Denver to its first postseason since 2015 despite a rocky start to the season.
Nix spent five years in college, having stints with the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks. He transformed his career by transferring to Oregon in 2022. Under the guidance of coach Dan Lanning, Nix became a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023 and nearly took the Ducks to the College Football Playoff.
Even though Nix experienced success at the collegiate level, there were still skeptics about how he would perform at the next level.
Nix ended up proving the doubters that he’s indeed a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. He finished third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season. Last month, Nix was voted as the No. 64 player on the NFL Top 100 Players list entering the 2025 season.
With the season about a month away, Nix has the opportunity to show that he’s still getting better. The Broncos play their first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, with the 2025 predicted starters expected to play. Denver then kicks off the season on Sept. 7 against the Tennessee Titans.