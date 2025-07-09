Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Gets Exclusive NFL Nod With Justin Herbert, Bucky Irving
Deep in the NFL offseason, rankings tend to arrize to build hype for the upcoming season. In a recent ranking from NFL.com, three former Oregon Ducks ranked No. 7 for the top active athletes "triplets".
According to NFL.com's Deputy Editor of Written Content Gennaro Filice, the Ducks came into their No. 7 ranking by putting together the top three athletes attached to each college organization and currently playing in the league. Filice then put together each colleges' best former quarterback, wide receiver, and running back to assemble his "triplets."
Filice determined Oregon's three were Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, and Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin.
Though Filice admitted he had a few choices for the running back and quarterback positions, he felt pushed to choose Franklin for the wide out slot.
"The third wheel, Troy Franklin. It was slim pickings among Oregon wideouts, forcing me to go with the 2024 fourth-rounder who totaled 263 receiving yards in Year 1," Filice wrote.
Filice also admitted that Herbert only barely beat out Broncos' second-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, with the Chargers starters' arm strength and "pretty passes" inching out Nix for the top spot. However, Filice's admittance that Herbert's lack of execution in the post season, including the Chargers' heartbreaking loss against the Houston Texans, could signal that there's a tightening gap for whether Nix or Herbert is the best former Duck quarterbacks in the pros.
Back to Franklin, getting thrown a bone on this "triplet" list could be a source of exctiement for Broncos fans, as the former Duck is entering his second season with the Broncos looking for more action on the field. Franklin himself emphasized in June that he faced a transition process when playing through his rookie year.
"We didn't finish [the season] how we wanted to, but for me, personally, I caught a touchdown [and] my confidence was definitely up," Franklin said. "Most definitely, it gave me a good [mindset] to go into the offseason and get to work."
Speaking off the of season, Broncos coach Sean Payton made remarks during mandatory mini camps that Franklin has improved over the off season, allowing the rare professionally active former Duck wide out to make an impact with his college quarterback.
"There's that [saying that] repetition is the mother of learning," Payton said. "You're seeing him play faster with a much greater awareness within each play. He's extremely explosive, and I think he's, I would say, five pounds heavier. A little thicker. He's had a good spring."
"Obviously, I've still got things to work on and to learn, but it's night and day from last year," Franklin said. "Going out there, I don't have to think. I'm not hesitant. I know what everybody else is doing, which makes my job easier. I'm still learning, but it's just way easier for me."
Franklin and Denver quarterback Bo Nix begin the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Sept. 7 vs. the Tennessee Titans.