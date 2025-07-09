Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Gets Exclusive NFL Nod With Justin Herbert, Bucky Irving

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin, got an exclusive NFL shoutout along former Oregon Ducks teammates, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving.

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) celebrates the touchdown by wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) celebrates the touchdown by wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Deep in the NFL offseason, rankings tend to arrize to build hype for the upcoming season. In a recent ranking from NFL.com, three former Oregon Ducks ranked No. 7 for the top active athletes "triplets".

According to NFL.com's Deputy Editor of Written Content Gennaro Filice, the Ducks came into their No. 7 ranking by putting together the top three athletes attached to each college organization and currently playing in the league. Filice then put together each colleges' best former quarterback, wide receiver, and running back to assemble his "triplets."

Filice determined Oregon's three were Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, and Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III (33) breaks up a pass intended for Denve
Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III (33) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Though Filice admitted he had a few choices for the running back and quarterback positions, he felt pushed to choose Franklin for the wide out slot.

"The third wheel, Troy Franklin. It was slim pickings among Oregon wideouts, forcing me to go with the 2024 fourth-rounder who totaled 263 receiving yards in Year 1," Filice wrote.

Filice also admitted that Herbert only barely beat out Broncos' second-year starting quarterback Bo Nix, with the Chargers starters' arm strength and "pretty passes" inching out Nix for the top spot. However, Filice's admittance that Herbert's lack of execution in the post season, including the Chargers' heartbreaking loss against the Houston Texans, could signal that there's a tightening gap for whether Nix or Herbert is the best former Duck quarterbacks in the pros.

May 23, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes to wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) during or
May 23, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes to wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Back to Franklin, getting thrown a bone on this "triplet" list could be a source of exctiement for Broncos fans, as the former Duck is entering his second season with the Broncos looking for more action on the field. Franklin himself emphasized in June that he faced a transition process when playing through his rookie year.

"We didn't finish [the season] how we wanted to, but for me, personally, I caught a touchdown [and] my confidence was definitely up," Franklin said. "Most definitely, it gave me a good [mindset] to go into the offseason and get to work."

Speaking off the of season, Broncos coach Sean Payton made remarks during mandatory mini camps that Franklin has improved over the off season, allowing the rare professionally active former Duck wide out to make an impact with his college quarterback.

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) catches a touchdown pass against t
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"There's that [saying that] repetition is the mother of learning," Payton said. "You're seeing him play faster with a much greater awareness within each play. He's extremely explosive, and I think he's, I would say, five pounds heavier. A little thicker. He's had a good spring."

"Obviously, I've still got things to work on and to learn, but it's night and day from last year," Franklin said. "Going out there, I don't have to think. I'm not hesitant. I know what everybody else is doing, which makes my job easier. I'm still learning, but it's just way easier for me."

Franklin and Denver quarterback Bo Nix begin the 2025-26 NFL regular season on Sept. 7 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

