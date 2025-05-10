Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel On Shedeur Sanders: 'Learn From One Another'
Former Oregon Ducks All-American quarterback Dillon Gabriel stood before the media for the first time on the second day of the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp. Gabriel, who was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, joined a crowded quarterback room led by veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but also notable fifth-round pick and fellow 2024 All-American, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
For Gabriel and Sanders, it was their first time taking the field together as members of the Browns. Due to their draft status and how the order shook out, they’re tied at the hip forever. Gabriel took the initial first-team reps on Friday’s initial practice, but the two both finished the day with nearly an equal amount of reps. Despite the clear competition, Gabriel is still relishing the challenge to learn with Sanders.
"I love it," Dillon Gabriel said to the media. "I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another, but also it's not just us two in the room. At least for right now it is. But going into the year, Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco], and even Deshaun [Watson], just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another."
Gabriel has handled the situation of being drafted ahead of Sanders like a true professional, as expected, as Gabriel is no stranger to competing and being under a national spotlight having played for the No. 1 team in college football last year with the Oregon Ducks. The previous experience has carried over so far and has prepped Gabriel to handle the magnifying glass that is the Browns’ quarterback room right now.
Gabriel also has confidence that the organization believes in his talent as a player, and why wouldn’t he? Both quarterbacks were on the board, and even Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who went a few picks after Gabriel. With all those choices, the Browns picked Gabriel, and both coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have spoken glowingly about Gabriel.
"Yeah, I think it was mutual and I think naturally you have conversations and you look at the game of football in a similar way," Gabriel said. "Naturally that just builds over time. So I spend a lot of time with them, of course. Super excited. I'm here and blessed that I am and felt like this was the spot for sure."
The quarterback competition is just now heating up and will continue potentially for years to come not only with Sanders, but from the veterans that the rookies are soon to join. Regardless of what happens, Gabriel is handling it all in stride and has a true shot to compete for the job. Should the former Ducks quarterback take the field as a starter one day, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.