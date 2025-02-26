Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell Ranks Among NFL's Best Offensive Linemen After 2024 Campaign
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell has been ranked amongst the best players in the NFL after Pro Football Focus released their top-101 players of the 2024 NFL season list. The former Oregon Ducks fan-favorite ranked 26th overall and the fifth tackle in the NFL only behind Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs, Philadelphia's Jordan Mailata, and Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater.
The young offensive tackle has emerged as one of the best overall players in football despite only being four years into his career. Sewell is one of the most dominant players in the league regardless of position and is often used as a weapon beyond the typical expectation of an offensive lineman. Known for his athletic prowess, Sewell has one of the more unique skill sets of this era.
“In his fourth year-and still just 24 years old-Sewell has firmly established himself as one of the nastiest blockers in the league. His athleticism shines in the run game, as evidenced by his 91.2 run-blocking grade on zone concepts, ranking in the 92nd percentile this past season," Pro Football Focus analysts said of Sewell.
Sewell has been one of the most consistent and dependable players in football but specifically stands out for his capabilities as an athlete at the tackle position. Sewell was commonly used in the screen and pulling game while also having plays where he threw and caught the ball designed for him.
The former first-round draft pick has lived up to the billing and then some. This past season, Sewell joined Lomas Brown and Lou Creekmur as the only Detroit Lions offensive tackles to make three Pro Bowls. Sewell has done it in three consecutive seasons. Sewell was also named to his second consecutive All-Pro team at just 23 years old.
Sewell also earned the prestigious honor of being named the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year this season. He joined the likes of Miami Dolphins quarteback Tua Tagovailoa, Kansas City Chiefs' receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga as well as former Oregon Ducks legends DeForest Buckner and Marcus Mariota.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had an interesting take about Penei Sewell after his first Pro Bowl season in 2022.
“It was a great call. We trusted him — look. We know what kind of athlete he is. He’s a phenomenal athlete. Who knows what kind of tackle he’s gonna be? A pretty good one, he already is. But he could be a Hall of Fame tight end, in my opinion, too — if he was to lose a little bit of weight,” said Campbell.
Now, two seasons later, Penei Sewell is well on his way to earning that status. With seemingly a decade left at that peak of his play should his health remain. With players not Lane Johnson, Trent Williams, Tyron Smith, Andrew Whitworth, and various others, offensive tackles have been playing at a high level well into their mid to late 30s.
Sewell is known for being well-conditioned player who takes his craft seriously. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Sewell will reset the market with his next contract either. For now, he’ll have to settle for just being one of the best players in the league and one of the most accomplished players ever for his age.