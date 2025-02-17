Dillon Gabriel Dissed As 'Knock-Off' Tua Tagovailoa? NFL Scouts Weigh In
With the NFL Draft inching closer and closer, fans are dying to know what insiders are saying about the quarterback prospects this year. CBS Sport's Matt Zenitz polled several NFL Scouts about their thoughts, and Oregon Ducks' former quarterback Dillon Gabriel was mentioned.
Zenitz asked one anonymous scout which quarterback won't be picked till round three that they feel the best about. The interviewee brought up Gabriel.
"He's not for everyone. Miami should take him as a knock-off Tua (Tagovailoa)," the NFL scout said.
This anonymous NFL scout isn't the first person to bring up the Gabriel and Tagovailoa comparison. On ESPN's College Gameday back in October, legendary coach Nick Saban drew a thread between the two athletes. Saban coached Tagovailoa from 2017-2019.
“I think the first thing is the guy has lots of experience. He’s got lots of poise. He’s very instinctive at reading coverages, getting the ball out of his hand quickly. And he’s very accurate," Saban said. “This guy is a complete player. He’s got a lot of grit. He reminds me of another Hawaiian quarterback we had – Tua. And I think he’s going to be an outstanding pro player. I like that type – left-handed, Hawaiian. Yea, it works out.”
Yes, Gabriel and Tagovailoa are both known to be undersized, are left-handed, and from Hawaii, but does that mean the Miami Dolphins should draft the former Duck for a potential "second chance" of a Tua-type?
For the Dolphins, all of Tagovailoa's back-ups are hitting free agency in the off-season. With Tagovailoa's history of injuries, it would make sense to bring in a quarterback that feels like a veteran, like Gabriel, who's played six seasons on the NCAA level.
In his 2024 season with the Ducks, Gabriel was named the MVP of the Big Ten Conference as well as the Offensive Player of the Year and the Quarterback of the Year. He was also a first-team All-American. As for the team, Gabriel helped lead the Ducks to their first ever Big Ten Conference Championship, a 13-0 season, and an appearance in the College Football Playoffs in the Rose Bowl.
As for statistics in 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, breaking the NCAA record for most touchdowns responsible for a quarterback. He finished third in the NCAA with his quarterback rating with an 86.4. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter also projected Gabriel to be drafted by the Dolphins No. 89 in the third round. So with a couple analysts all pointing to a third round Miami pick, it might just be time for Gabriel to "fin up."
“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way," coach Lanning said about Gabriel after clinching the Big Ten Championship Game. "Maybe the most special play to me was the 3rd and 1 when he wanted it in his hands to get that tough yard. This team believes in him. They’re grateful every day that they get to step on the field with him. He’s about connection and people first, but the poise that he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven’t been around players like Dillon. I’m really grateful I get to share the field with him.”