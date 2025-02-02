Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Shines at Senior Bowl, Boosts NFL Draft Stock
EUGENE – Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is continuing to shine as he prepares for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and it appears as if he is bringing some Oregon flair with him. On Saturday, Gabriel, along with five other Ducks, competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, a showcase for elite college players to get in front of NFL scouts and front-office staffs to boost their draft stock.
Gabriel started for the National Team, where it seemed apparent that he was an Oregon Duck. Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks became notorious during the 2024 season for implementing trick plays, which Gabriel was able to execute seamlessly. In fact, Gabriel broke the FBS record for career touchdowns with a trick play using lineman Genorris Wilson as a receiver. During the Senior Bowl, Gabriel was the catalyst for yet another trick play, which resulted in the first score of the game.
Gabriel passed the ball to former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, who then found Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins in the end zone for a touchdown.
Gabriel finished 4-for-6 with 28 yards. He also connected with Elijah Arroyo on a successful two-point conversion on the first drive.
"It's been difficult at times, but all positive in terms of getting around new people and learning new stories and all about them," Gabriel said during a sideline interview on NFL Network. "There are growing pains with that, but we've just been having fun while doing it ... we're trying to enjoy it all."
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
Not only did his performance during the game add to Gabriel’s growing draft stock, but his performances at practices ahead of the Senior Bowl did as well. While attending practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl, Gabriel recorded a 74.9 mph throw—a potentially record-breaking statistic. For reference, the NFL Combine record for fastest throw is currently held by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III at 62 mph.
Although it is apparent that Gabriel is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft, there is concern about his size. Gabriel is the shortest quarterback in the 2025 draft class, standing at 5-11. NFL teams may hesitate to draft a short quarterback due to concerns about field vision, pass deflections, durability, and pocket effectiveness. However, Gabriel is not letting conversations surrounding his size get to him.
"I just want to find the right fit with someone who doesn’t give a rip about that and just wants to win and wants a baller,” Gabriel told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero when asked about being a short quarterback. “I think that’ll be perfect for me to find the right fit in that way and good alignment so that we’re not talking about it.”
Gabriel also made a strong point during his interview with Pelissero, explaining why his experience makes him an attractive prospect.
“I just think playing a lot of football, having a lot of experience, being in a lot of places, and playing with a lot of different teams,” Gabriel said. “But you learn a lot about yourself through that process, and, you know, finding a way how to win. So it's a big blessing, and I'm excited to be here.”
Gabriel’s lack of height could potentially be overshadowed by his extensive collegiate experience, which proves that he can excel in multiple offensive systems. Having played under three different head coaches and offensive coordinators, he’s demonstrated the ability to quickly adapt, read defenses, and execute at a high level regardless of scheme. Despite concerns about his size, Gabriel’s elite pocket awareness, quick decision-making, and accuracy have allowed him to thrive against top competition.
With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Gabriel has positioned himself as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in this year’s class. His combination of experience, adaptability, and playmaking ability will make him an enticing option for teams in need of a dynamic signal-caller. Now, the question remains: which franchise will take a chance on Gabriel and bet on his proven ability to win at the next level?
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?