Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel On 'Great Conversations' With NFL Scouts At Senior Bowl
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to begin the next chapter of his life after finishing a historical college career.
Gabriel now finds himself as one of the biggest names in attendance at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. this week as he looks to impress NFL scouts in hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft in a few months.
He talked about what the experience has been like in Mobile during an interview Tuesday with NFL Network.
“It’s been really great,” Gabriel said. “Great conversations and something I’m extremely confident in and comfortable within, whether it’s talking ball, getting on the white board, talking certain plays or just asking questions about who I am."
Many football fans and some scouts have doubts about Gabriel's ability to have long-term success in the NFL but he emphasized that he's focused on being himself during the entire process.
"I’m confident in that, know what I represent, and every single day, with the lights on or off, I’m the same person," Gabriel said. "So ain’t gotta be someone I’m not. ... It’s most important to be your authentic self, because you don’t want to mis-align yourself. As players we don’t get to pick. The coaches pick this time. And you know, I wanna make sure that there’s a great fit, for both.”
Gabriel's college career didn't have the ending that he wanted but 2024 marked a season of major milestones for the former UCF and Oklahoma star. He became the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189) and ended his college career second on the NCAA's all-time passing yards list (18,722) behind former Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum.
Gabriel finished his only season in Eugene 326 of 447 passing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 75 carries for 149 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Though Gabriel is going his separate ways, he'll keep close tabs on the Ducks next season and has confidence in what quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad can do moving forward.
"They're in a great spot," Gabriel said, per 247Sports."Coach Lanning will never be in a spot where there's not enough talent. He'll have the guys that he wants in his program. I'm excited for that room."
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay. As for the Ducks, their 2025 season begins on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against Montana State.
