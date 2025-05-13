Dillon Gabriel Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds with Cleveland Browns
During the NFL off season, speculation and future predictions rule the headlines. For the former Oregon Ducks looking to break into the professional world with a splash, quarterback Dillon Gabriel is making headlines simply for the media attention on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room battle.
With a quick glimpse and many varying reports on the latest Browns' rookie mini camp to the release of the 2025 NFL schedule, Vegas Insider has reported the first few odds regarding the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.
Gabriel is currently listed at +8000 by BetMGM and +6000 by ESPNBet according to Vegas Insider.
For a comparison, former Boise State Bronco and current Las Vegas Raiders' running back Ashton Jeanty leads the pack of 2025 rookies with +250 on BetMGM and +275 for ESPNBet. Gabriel's fellow Browns quarterback draftee, former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders, has a +2800 for BetMGM and a +1500 for ESPNBet.
The highest rated quarterback in terms of odds is former Louisville quarterback and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (who played for Oregon 2018-2020). No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, former Miami Hurricane and current Tennessee Titan Cam Ward, did not have betting numbers listed.
Of course, these statistics are presumptuous, especially since the Browns have yet to decide who their starting quarterback will be. Gabriel is currently vying for the starting job with Sanders, NFL veteran Joe Flacco, former Philadelphia Eagle backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, and controversial former Browns' starter Deshaun Watson (who is expected to miss the 2025 season with an Achilles injury).
"The more questions I get asked like that... it just divides the team," Gabriel said after the rookie minicamp about the quarterback competition, especially between himself and Sanders. "We're in a room full of, not just us but Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco] and Deshaun [Watson]. For us, we know how important a healthy room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of.
"Yeah, I wouldn't look into anything," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said when Gabriel was the first to pick up reps during the Browns' rookie mini camp. "You'll see the whole weekend going through the spring I mean - we don't pay too close attention to who's in there first."
Gabriel is a six-year veteran in college, with three programs under his belt (UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon). In 2024 with the Ducks, Gabriel put up 3,857 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with a 72.9 percent completion rate. On the rushing game, Gabriel picked up seven rushing touchdowns and 149 yards off of 75 carries. Gabriel holds the record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in the NCAA.
