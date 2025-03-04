Why Dillon Gabriel is Perfect NFL Draft Fit For Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is currently projected as a fourth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Draft and college football analyst Joe DeLeone released his own mock draft and has Gabriel being selected by the Miami Dolphins.
If Gabriel were to be picked my Miami, he would be in line to be the backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa.
Dillon Gabriel Speaks About Tua Comparisons
There are some similarities between Dillon Gabriel and Tua Tagovailoa. One is that they are both from the state of Hawaii. Gabriel and Tagovailoa are also left handed quarterbacks that are on the shorter side for being an NFL quarterback; Gabriel was listed at 5-11 at the NFL Combine, while Tua was listed at 6-0 when he was at the NFL Combine back in 2020.
Gabriel spoke at the combine about the comparisons that have been made.
"I think there's lefty comparisons, but as you could imagine, there's very few of us. Which is cool." Gabriel said. "Great person to be compared to. Of course a guy I watched growing up and has had a bunch of success."
Gabriel also mentioned that he had met with the Dolphins and it "went really well."
Tua's Injury History
Since being drafted No. 5 overall year the Miami Dolphins in 2020, Tua has had some good moments, but has been more known for something else. Most notably, he has suffered multiple concussions that has even raised the public’s safety concern for his well being going forward. League members have even stated they think he should retire to preserve his health, as head injuries are not a thing to mess around with at all.
“I’d tell him to retire,” former Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said last season.
Dillon Gabriel To Backup Tua In Miami?
The Miami Dolphins are coming off of an 8-9 season, where they missed the playoffs. Miami had been a wild card team the two years prior. A big reason for this drop off in 2024 can be attributed to the Week 3 concussion to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tua missed six games and the Dolphins finished just two games back of the Denver Broncos for the final wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Miami was 6-5 in games where Tua started and 2-4 when he was out. Once Miami turned to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, their high flying offense was grounded.
Dillon Gabriel has six years of college experience with three different programs. He has been able to adapt multiple times and that bodes well for him for wherever his next destination is. The Dolphins are entering year two of Tua’s four-year $212 million contract. With his durability in question, there could be value in Miami taking a veteran quarterback in the mid to late rounds of this draft. Not necessarily to immediately hand the keys of the franchise to, but to give them a more reliable option if Tua were to suffer another injury setback.