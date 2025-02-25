Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore Going Viral For Offseason Workout Video
All eyes are on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore this offseason as he prepares to be the full-time starter for Ducks coach Dan Lanning in 2025. He'll be taking over for Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who led Oregon to a Big Ten Championship and No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff in his first and only season in Eugene.
As a result of all the attention surrounding Moore, a simple recent workout video of him has Oregon fans on social media buzzing during the dry days of the offseason. Moore was filmed working out with a number of receivers, but the Ducks posted one of the clips to his Instagram and tagged Oregon incoming freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, one of the highest-rated recruits in program history.
Dakorien Moore was a consensus five-star recruit out of Duncanville, Texas. The No. 1 wide receiver in 2026, the Moore to Moore connection is one that has Ducks fans excited.
Dante Moore finished the 2024 campaign having gone 7 of 8 passing for 49 yards and no touchdowns to go along with one carry for six yards. He made appearances against Oregon State, Michigan State, Washington and at the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.
One of the most notable quotes at the end of the season came from wide receiver Tez Johnson, who gave Moore a Heisman Trophy-worthy stamp of approval before the Rose Bowl.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year," Johnson said in his Rose Bowl media availability. It's something you ain't seen yet. That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it."
"He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell. Like, we can put the two's in practice and they go out there and look just like the ones. You don't have a fall off. The standard that the first group has for the entire team - it's a waterfall. It goes from the ones, the twos, the threes. You don't see a single fall off," Johnson continued.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers: NCAA Tournament Implications
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Over Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Gaining On Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?
Gabriel even gave his own stamp of approval for the future of the Oregon quarterback room due to the presence of Moore and Austin Novosad.
"They're in a great spot," Gabriel said in an interview with 247Sports."Coach Lanning will never be in a spot where there's not enough talent. He'll have the guys that he wants in his program. I'm excited for that room."
A Detroit native, Moore came out of Martin Luther King High School as a five-star quarterback and one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class. He had offers from programs like Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and many more. He was one of the notable names in a 2023 recruiting class that featured quarterbacks like Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Malachi Nelson, Jackson Arnold, Avery Johnson, Jaden Rashada and more.
Moore committed to UCLA and spent just one season with the Bruins in 2023, finishing that year 114 of 213 passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Oregon fans will get a sneak peek at Moore and the 2025 squad when the Ducks host their annual spring game on Saturday, April 26. Barring injury, Moore will get his first-career start as a Duck when Oregon hosts Montana State in Eugene for the season opener on Aug. 30.