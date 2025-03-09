Which Round Will Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Be Selected In NFL Draft?
With the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine behind him, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel only has Oregon's Pro Day and individual team visits ahead of him before the 2025 NFL Draft. Overall, Gabriel has had about as solid of a pre-draft campaign as one could hope for, but the quarterback picture is anything but clear. Gabriel is being projected everywhere from a day two pick, to a late day three pick.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid recently released his post-combine updated 2025 NFL Draft quarterback hot board. Complete with rankings, round projections, and notes from the NFL Scouting Combine performances. Gabriel was ranked as the eighth quarterback overall on Reid’s hot board and slotted as a mid day three draft pick, meaning Gabriel could be picked between the fifth and sixth rounds.
“Gabriel was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history, as the left-handed passer threw for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns over six college seasons, including stints at UCF (2019-2021) and Oklahoma (2022-2023) before he transferred to Oregon," said Reid. "He thrived with the Ducks, leading them to a 13-0 regular-season record and a Big Ten championship this past season."
“His completion percentage increased each season of his career, and his 72.9% in 2024 ranked third in the FBS. Gabriel is at his best when he can attack underneath voids in defenses, which helps him take advantage of space in shallow areas while mixing in occasional deep shots," Reid continued.
Gabriel’s viewpoint of his skillset is a complete 180 of what Reid, various other draft analysts, team personnel, and some coaches, think of him. Gabriel sees himself as much more of a gunslinger with an attacking mindset than a player that picks you apart with the underneath passing game. Gabriel also believes in his mental capabilities as a player.
“I play a little risky. I think it has to do with being decisive and trusting your abilities. That’s what I’ve always felt confident in. A lot of them [interceptions] are just a natural play. Whether it’s a tip, or a mistake here and there, but for the most part, elite execution. Throwing the ball where I want it and where I want to put it. That’s kind of my thing,” said Dillon Gabriel on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams.
The truth is usually somewhere in between. Yes, Gabriel is at his most efficient attacking the soft spits against zone defenses and exploiting man-to-man mismatches in the quick game to players like wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson, however, Gabriel doesn’t get enough credit for the work he puts on display throwing the ball vertically to players like receivers Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden.
Gabriel won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but the special thing about the NFL Draft is that all it takes is for one team to believe in him.