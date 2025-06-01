Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel's Role On Cleveland Browns Growing Or Shrinking During OTAs?

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Though Gabriel is splitting reps in OTAs, Browns' coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that anything can happen as the offseason progresses.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are holding a quarterback competition between four players. Two of the players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With two rookies and two veterans, all eyes are on the reps during OTAs.

In addition to Gabriel and Sanders, the Browns brought in veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco is the current favorite to start because he was with the Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski in 2023. Despite Flacco being the projection, the quarterback competition is expected to be wide-open.

Cleveland Browns ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi took a look at the team’s offense ahead of the 2025 season, noting where the quarterback room stands.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during NFL rookie minicam
“Wednesday’s practice offered the first look at a possible pecking order in the Browns’ quarterback competition. During the roughly 80-minute session, it was veterans Flacco and Pickett who split the first-team reps in drills. Gabriel and Sanders often followed the two, conducting work with backups and third-stringers,” Oyefusi wrote.

Although Stefanski spoke about not paying attention to reps and which quarterback goes first throughout the rookie minicamp and reiterated it during OTAs, the team early on appears to favor the veterans. This is something that could easily change as the team gets a feel of where each quarterback is at.

“We’re mixing it up every single day,” Stefanski said during OTAs. “So that’s why I tell you not to read too much into it, even though you guys don’t listen to me. But we’re just trying to get guys exposure to different concepts, those types of things. So it varies by walkthrough. It can vary by drill. It’s not something that we’re really – we’re not leaning into or worried about the order at this moment.”

The rookie quarterbacks are still easing into NFL practices. The reps Gabriel gets can increase over time as the team is still learning more about him as a player. There is still a preseason to go through for the team to figure out its depth chart. As Gabriel continues to impress the team, he could earn more reps later down the line.

Gabriel was believed to be the Browns’ No. 2 quarterback on the board during the NFL Draft. The team used a day-two pick on Gabriel and now giving him a chance to compete.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the play calling on the sideline during an NFL practice
“During the draft cycle the team was impressed with Gabriel, which led to the Browns picking him in the third round,” Oyefusi wrote. “And while Gabriel was already on board, on Day 3 saw the selection of Sanders in the fifth round as a possible steal given his challenge.”

During 7-on-7 drills during OTAs, Gabriel had a decent number of pass attempts, finishing the day going 11-of-16 with two touchdowns. He did throw one interception off of a tipped pass. The preseason games for the Browns will be crucial for the team to see the quarterbacks react to a quicker pace.

While Gabriel may still need time to develop as a quarterback, there is still a chance he will see the field in 2025. The Browns have started many quarterbacks in the past two years. Between injuries and the team reevaluating the position, Gabriel could play this season no matter who the starter in week one is.

