Dylan Raiola Admits Oregon’s Biggest Weapon Ahead of UCLA Showdown
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EUGENE - With Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore officially "out", Dylan Raiola will get his first start in a Ducks uniform on Saturday vs. the No. 21 UCLA Bruins.
Raiola has plenty of dangerous options when he looks downfield, including Oregon playmakers Evan Stewart, Jamari Johnson and Dakorien Moore. But ask the Nebraska transfer about the Ducks’ biggest weapon? His answer goes deeper than the NFL-caliber talent surrounding him.
Raiola singles out the connection among Ducks teammates and a commitment to growing together, as their "biggest weapon" as Oregon hosts undefeated UCLA.
What does that mean and why does it matter for Raiola?
Dylan Raiola Reveals Biggest Ducks Weapon
The depth of those relationships came into painful focus against USC, when Moore lay on the field surrounded by emergency personnel after a targeting hit Los Angeles. Emotion swept across the Ducks’ sideline. To Lanning, Moore is like a son. To his teammates, he is a brother or best friend.
"Connection" is not just a slogan or a recruiting pitch for Lanning. The connection of this current team is evident and has surprised incoming transfers like Raiola or tight end Andrew Olesh, who are amazed at how Lanning cultivates a culture of connection.
“Our focus is ultimately growing and getting better. That's what this whole program is built on is growth and also the connection piece of that. I think that's our biggest weapon. And we just need to keep that to keep showing up for us day in and day out,” Raiola said.
Raiola sees the bond among those players as the thread that pulls it all together. A change at quarterback can often derail a season, but the Ducks have expressed nothing but confidence in Raiola as he prepares for his first start of the 2026 season.
“Yeah, I mean, it's maybe a little different. You kind of show your stripes that you can play and you can win. But at the same time, like, that's the expectation at a place like this is to win and to win big games,” Raiola said.
Dylan Raiola and Evan Stewart's Connection
The connection between Stewart and Raiola goes back years, before Raiola was a Duck.
"Dylan (Raiola) is amazing, honestly. I trained with Dylan before he even got here, his first year in Nebraska. Whenever I was transferring to Oregon, I was training with Dylan in Dallas, and I knew he had an arm on him," Stewart said in April of this year.
Stewart went on to say that catching passes from Raiola feels similar to Moore in an "amazing way."
Stewart and Raiola's bond didn't start in Eugene but it is on full display as Ducks. The two connected for a touchdown when the Ducks needed it most against the Trojans. After Moore was injured, Raiola entered against USC with Oregon trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates worried about Moore. One play later, Raiola tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Stewart, to give the Ducks a lead.
Ultimately, Raiola showed his composure and helped guide the Ducks to a 41–27 victory, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
Dan Lanning's Unique Oregon Culture
How does Lanning create a culture of connection? Oregon’s connection grows in the moments when players let their teammates see who they are, out of the football pads.
Lanning organizes leadership retreats before the season starts, where the transparency is on full display as he singles players out and says what growth he hopes to see from them. It also is created in silly moments like when Ducks newcomers (freshmen and transfers) have to sing a song in front of the team. Last but not least, there are deeper bonds made when on Wednesday “Get Real” sessions, when one player shares his story, strangers become familiar faces and familiar faces become family.
Knowing the story of a backup offensive lineman gives teammates a reason to care about him beyond wearing the same Ducks jersey. They understand what brought him to Oregon, what he has been through and what he carries with him. For Lanning, those relationships give life to connection, one of the four pillars of his program - connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice.
Dante Moore Injury Update As Dylan Raiola Takes Over
Moore is "out" for the UCLA game but the positive news is that he did return to practice this week. That is certainly an encouraging step for an injury that caused him to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Raiola is stepping into the starting role at a pivotal time. This UCLA team is different the recent teams.
The Bruins are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2022. New UCLA coach Bob Chesney faced the Ducks in the first round of the College Football Playoff in 2025 when he coached James Madison, so there is some familiarity with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.
Saturday is an opportunity for Raiola and the Ducks to get a top-25 win at home and show exactly how strong their connection and growth have become through adversity.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus