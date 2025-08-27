5-Star Recruit Reveals Official Visits to Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, SEC Powerhouses
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their second season in the Big Ten, but the world of recruiting rests for no one.
The Ducks have quite the talent pool visiting on game days in Eugene. Fur-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane recently announced his plans to visit Oregon while the Ducks host USC, and another consensus four-star recruit will be joining him at Autzen Stadium.
Five-star wide receiver recruit Easton Royal is set to visit the Ducks when they host USC on Nov. 22
Royal is a 6-0, 195 pound wide receiver at Brother Martin High School is ranked second in the nation at his position, and 10th overall per ESPN.
Royal spoke to On3 about what he's looking for in his recruitment:
“Relationships, offensive-style, brotherhood, academics, NIL, no order," Royal told On3.
The Ducks are used to players like Royal wanting good relationships, and having their play style fit into their system which could likely be a deciding factor outside of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals that can lure players into programs they may not have had on their mind
Who Else is Recruiting Royal?
Standing in the way of Oregon is wide variety of power 4 schools predominantly out east. Royal holds offers from a variety of schools the ACC, SEC, but few from the Big Ten.
Royal will have a busy football season visiting power four schools all across the country with trips scheduled to Ohio State for the season opener against the Texas Longhorns. Royal will also visit the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebeles, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and Clemson Tigers over the course of the season.
But the month of November is the busiest for Royal. He will visit No. 1 Texas, No. 4 Clemson, No. 7 Oregon, and lastly unranked Vanderbilt.
Royal's Visit to Oregon
Time and time again recruits are on the sidelines during warmups taking in the atmosphere of a perspective school, but what truly matters is a connection with a coaching staff. Wide receiver coach Ross Douglas who has played a large roll in recruiting Royal will need to play another big part in spending time with are recruit the program and his position room were willing to send an offer to.
Oregon's matchup against USC is also a highly anticipated one as the two programs have a brewing rivalrly over the recruiting trail. The programs are now also competing for bragging rights as the best West Coast school in the Big Ten. As a result, the Autzen Stadium atmosphere could be an electric one.
Lanning and the Ducks recently landed five-star wide receiver prospect Dakorien Moore. Will they have the same luck in Royal's recruitment? Royal's planning to visit a number of top schools in the country, seemingly leaving a long ways to go before his commitment.