Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Pushing For Elite Defensive Line Recruit

Four-star defensive line recruit Jon Ioane is one of the more versatile prospects found on the West Coast in the class of 2027, playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball. He's highly considering the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins, along with the Oregon Ducks, whom he will visit in the fall.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks into the hotel as the Oregon Ducks arrive in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks' 2027 recruiting class is starting to take shape, with two commits in four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett in Alabaster, Alabama.

Four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane in the 2027 class will be in Eugene for Oregon’s game against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22. Ioane ranks No. 166 nationally, No. 15 at his position, and No. 12 from the state of California, according to Rivals.

The two Southern California programs in the Big Ten Conference, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, look to be the early leaders in Ioane's recruitment. The Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and North Carolina Tar Heels are also in the hunt.

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ioane competes all over the field, not just as a defensive tackle. He was also on the offensive line, caught a touchdown as a tight end, and even took some snaps at quarterback for Tustin in California. 247 Sports' Greg Biggins believes the 6-3, 290-pound recruit will be the best at the nose guard position in college football.

"He’s a natural wide body who probably projects best as a nose guard at the next level, and we know defensive line is his preference, but he would be an excellent guard or even center in college as well."

247 Sports' Greg Biggins on Jon Ioane

After missing out on his freshman season due to a knee injury, Ioane bounced back in his sophomore season with 52 total tackles (21 being solo, nine were tackles for losses), 24 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup in 11 games played.

Under center for Tustin, Ioane threw for 475 passing yards and seven touchdowns on 31 completions. He had a 66.0 completion rate and a 129.9 quarterback rating.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press availability Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ioane spoke with On3's Max Torres about the Oregon Ducks after he received his offer back on Apr. 30.

“Man, it’s a blessing to have a powerhouse like Oregon be interested in me. As a kid you kind of grow up already liking them ’cause of the swag and culture they’ve built over the years. And to see their success now and to know that they are looking at me to come in is pretty cool and amazing.”

Jon Ioane via On3's Max Torres

Defensive ends in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti have four commits on the defensive line in the 2026 recruiting cycle:

Five-star EDGE Anthony Jones

Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland

Four-star EDGE Prince Tavizon

Three-star EDGE Dutch Horisk

The Ducks' 2026 class ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference, per Rivals.

