ESPN’s College GameDay Reveals Celebrity Guest Picker for Oregon vs. Indiana

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will return to her roots at the University of Oregon to be the celebrity guest picker on ESPn's College GameDay. This will mark the second time Ionescu has joined the show, going viral in her first appearance by holding a live duck with legendary coach Lee Corso.

Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will not only welcome No. 7 Indiana to Autzen Stadium in Eugene for week seven of the college football season, but also Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay.

It has become a regular occurrence for Ducks fans to see the College GameDay set up on campus, with the most recent occurrence being on Oct. 12 of 2024 when the Ducks hosted Ohio State.

Although college football analyst Lee Corso won’t be in attendance, Ducks fans can look forward to a very special guest with Ionescu making an appearance on the popular morning show.

Sabrina Ionescu Making Second-Ever Appearance On College GameDay

Sabrina Ionescu Oregon Ducks
Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

New York Liberty guard and former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu has been chosen as the guest picker for the week 7 edition of College GameDay. Ioenescu is no stranger to being on the College GameDay set, she was the guest picker three years ago when the Ducks hosted UCLA. Ionescu went mega-viral on the broadcast as she and Corso held a live duck in their hands. 

This College GameDay trip to Eugene marks just the 13th time that the show has ever graced Eugene’s presence. The Ducks have a fantastic record when being featured by College GameDay, winning five of their last seven appearances when the show features Oregon. The Ducks are 20-13 in their 33 total appearances on College GameDay. 

Other celebrity guest pickers from the 2025 season include comedian Theo Von, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and Tennessee legend as well as WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Ionescu follows television star Kaitlin Olson’s appearance on College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker in Eugene from last season. Olson garnered fame for her role in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Ionescu is a perfect choice for this week. Ionescu is famous for being a member of the 2020 Oregon Ducks women's basketball team that very well could have won the NCAA Championship in 2020, were it not for the cancellation of the season by COVID-19. 

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina Ionescu takes the stage at ESPN's \"College GameDay\" at the University of Oregon ahead of Saturday's top-10 matchup against UCLA in Eugene. News College Gameday / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ionescu’s legendary status around the University of Oregon continues to grow as the years go by. The now WNBA star was chosen to go on the fictional “Mount Rushmore” of Duck athletes by fans on social media who replied to a poll put out by the University in 2020. 

The former Oregon legend was voted alongside former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota, track legend Steve Prefontaine, and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

