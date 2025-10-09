ESPN’s College GameDay Reveals Celebrity Guest Picker for Oregon vs. Indiana
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will not only welcome No. 7 Indiana to Autzen Stadium in Eugene for week seven of the college football season, but also Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu as the celebrity guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay.
It has become a regular occurrence for Ducks fans to see the College GameDay set up on campus, with the most recent occurrence being on Oct. 12 of 2024 when the Ducks hosted Ohio State.
Although college football analyst Lee Corso won’t be in attendance, Ducks fans can look forward to a very special guest with Ionescu making an appearance on the popular morning show.
Sabrina Ionescu Making Second-Ever Appearance On College GameDay
New York Liberty guard and former Oregon Duck Sabrina Ionescu has been chosen as the guest picker for the week 7 edition of College GameDay. Ioenescu is no stranger to being on the College GameDay set, she was the guest picker three years ago when the Ducks hosted UCLA. Ionescu went mega-viral on the broadcast as she and Corso held a live duck in their hands.
This College GameDay trip to Eugene marks just the 13th time that the show has ever graced Eugene’s presence. The Ducks have a fantastic record when being featured by College GameDay, winning five of their last seven appearances when the show features Oregon. The Ducks are 20-13 in their 33 total appearances on College GameDay.
Other celebrity guest pickers from the 2025 season include comedian Theo Von, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, and Tennessee legend as well as WNBA legend Candace Parker.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
Ionescu follows television star Kaitlin Olson’s appearance on College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker in Eugene from last season. Olson garnered fame for her role in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Ionescu is a perfect choice for this week. Ionescu is famous for being a member of the 2020 Oregon Ducks women's basketball team that very well could have won the NCAA Championship in 2020, were it not for the cancellation of the season by COVID-19.
Ionescu’s legendary status around the University of Oregon continues to grow as the years go by. The now WNBA star was chosen to go on the fictional “Mount Rushmore” of Duck athletes by fans on social media who replied to a poll put out by the University in 2020.
The former Oregon legend was voted alongside former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota, track legend Steve Prefontaine, and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.