Best Oregon Ducks ESPN College GameDay Signs
EUGENE- ESPN’s College GameDay Pregame Show is coming to Eugene, Oregon for the 12th time Saturday, Oct. 12, for arguably the most highly anticipated game of the 2024 College Football season.
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks will be facing off against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in front of a sold-out crowd in Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State coach Ryan Day both have College Football Playoff goals for their teams.
Ahead of the game, ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show will be held in the heart of the University of Oregon’s campus outside of the Lundquist College of Business. In fact, the large "O" that will be seen on TV's across the country was placed on the building for GameDay's visit to Eugene in 2012 when No. 1 Oregon lost to No. 14 Stanford in overtime.
The iconic pregame show is home to many iconic traditions and contests that fans flock to be a part of. One of the many things GameDay is known for is its sign competition where fans will bring homemade signs that are featured on the show.
In Oregon’s 12 appearances on ESPN’s College GameDay Pregame show, Ducks fans have gotten creative making clever, funny, and competitive signs that are seen around the nation on college football Saturdays.
This year, the sign competition is sure to be stiff for many reasons. Both Oregon and Ohio State have been nicknamed “The O” by many Buckeye and Duck students, making it a competition to determine which “O” is superior.
Legendary GameDay figure Lee Corso calls The Duck his favorite college mascot, and college football fans hope he will make the trip to Eugene and reunite with The Duck.
The highly anticipated matchup is a top-three matchup where both teams are 5-0 on the season, making the stakes even higher for both programs. Many assumed that ESPN's show would be in Eugene Before GameDay officially announced their trip to Oregon.
On top of that, former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly now serves as the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. The show is sure to cover all of the storylines between the Ducks and the Buckeyes starting at 6 a.m. PT. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
All this considered, the signs for the early morning GameDay in Eugene are sure to be top tier. But before looking ahead to Saturday, take a look back at some of Oregon’s most iconic and clever GameDay signs from previous years.
Taking a Look Back at Some of the Oregon Ducks’ Past College GameDay Signs:
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks
MORE: Sean Payton Addresses Fiery Sideline Exchange With Bo Nix: 'My Love Language'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day: Betting Odds
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reveals Recruiting Strategy For Ohio State Game