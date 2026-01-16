First-Round NFL Draft Tight End Could Solve Kansas City's Tight End Dilemma
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their second season as a member of the Big Ten with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to Indiana. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are now awaiting decisions by some key players on whether or not they will go to the NFL.
Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq made his decision official by posting on social media that he will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year as well as first team All Big Ten for the 2025 season. Here are the three best landing spots for Sadiq in the upcoming NFL Draft.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs would be a dream landing spot for Sadiq. Current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in the twilight of his career and may retire this offseason. Sadiq would join an offense that features one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' offense over the last decade has heavily involved tight end usage, making Kansas City an ideal landing spot for Sadiq.
The Chiefs have the No. 9 overall pick, and Sadiq has been predicted by many to be chosen in the middle or towards the end of the first round, which means his name should still be available for the Chiefs to take at No. 9.
Tight end is a position of need for the Chiefs, with the aging Kelce to find a successor and/or complement.
Fun fact, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is a big Chiefs fan.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles hold the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning Sadiq may be off the board by the time they are on the clock. However, if Sadiq is still available, the Eagles picking Sadiq in the first round makes perfect sense. Current Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is now 31 years old and heading into free agency.
Sadiq would be able to provide Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a security blanket, as the Eagles offense heavily involved the tight end position in 2025. Goedart scored 11 touchdowns with the Eagles this season, which ranked good enough to be tied for second among all pass catchers.
3. New Orleans Saints
The Saints seem to have found the answer at quarterback with former Duck Tyler Shough; they now need to surround him with weapons. Sadiq would be an easy choice for the Saints as he could easily become the No. 1 or No. 2 option in New Orleans. Sadiq will most likely be on the clock for the Saints if they elect to pick a tight end with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.
The Saints have had a makeshift tight end room for some time now, with current tight end Taysom Hill being used in special offensive packages. The Saints could use another red zone threat, as current tight end Juwan Johnson only found the end zone on three occasions in the 2025 season.
