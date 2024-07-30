Five Oregon Ducks Named to National Award Watch Lists
Award watch season is in full effect and Oregon Ducks football is already well-represented.
Five Ducks have named to national award watch lists this week: Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson for the Maxwell Award, Ajani Cornelius for the Outland Trophy, and Jeffrey Bassa and Jabbar Muhammad for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the college player of the year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
Gabriel and Johnson are among 80 players on the preseason watch list, making Oregon one of 17 schools with multiple representatives.
The quarterback-wide receiver pairing for coach Dan Lanning could utilize each other's talents to both stay in the running for the Maxwell. Gabriel enters 2024 in a tie for fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (152) while ranking seventh in total yards (15,925) and eighth in both passing yards (14,865) and passing touchdowns (125). Johnson's 1,182 receiving yards last year ranked third in single-season history while his 10 receiving touchdowns tied for fourth.
In its 79th year, the Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. An All-Pac-12 honorable mention recipient in 2023, making the leap to the Outland Trophy would be massive for Cornelius and the Ducks.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given each year to the top defensive player in college football. Bassa started all 14 games for the Ducks last season, helping one of the most improved units in the nation while notching a career-high 72 total tackles. Muhammad joined Oregon in the offseason after helping take Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship, earning All-Pac-12 honors along the way.
Oregon opens preseason camp on July 31. The season begins Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium against Idaho.