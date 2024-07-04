Former Oregon Football Star Penei Sewell Rated Best NFL Offensive Lineman: Super Bowl Contenders?
As we get closer to 2024 NFL training camps, preseason rankings are dominating the sports news in Detroit with former Oregon Ducks lineman, Penei Sewell leading the way. He has been a dominant force dating back to his days when he anchored the offensive line for the Oregon Ducks and is now recognized as the highest rated lineman in the NFL. In addition, his Lions’ offensive line is also best in the NFL.
Sewell’s full college resume is far too long for inclusion here, but several of his accomplishments stand out. He was the first Polynesian, first sophomore offensive lineman and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. Sewell joined LaMichael James (2010) and Marcus Mariota (2014) as the only Oregon players to be unanimous first-team All-Americans.
He finished his sophomore campaign as the top-graded offensive lineman in Pro Football Focus (PFF) history (since 2014). Sewell allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps in two seasons as a Duck, and Oregon went 17-3 in the two seasons with him in the starting lineup.
Sewell opted out of his junior year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was Detroit’s 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. To no one’s surprise, his dominance has continued into the NFL. Sewell has allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons with the Lions, per PFF. Sewell has also earned back-to-back Pro Bowl honors and was named a 2023 first-team All-Pro.
As a result of his stellar play, the Lions and Sewell have agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million contract extension that includes $85 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season after factoring in Sewell's fifth-year option, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The $28 million in new-money average over four years makes Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, besting Laremy Tunsil’s $25 million per year mark.
Of course, Sewell is not the only highly ranked lineman in Detroit. PFF offered this rationale in naming Detroit’s line best in the NFL.
“When healthy, the Lions’ offensive line was arguably the best unit in the NFL last season. Right tackle was the league’s highest-graded offensive lineman, and earned the top spot among centers. The Lions only loss through free agency was right guard, Jonah Jackson. In response, Detroit signed veteran guard, Kevin Zeitler, who ranked 15th in PFFs grade among guards in 2023.”
In fact, all of Detroit’s 2024 projected starters rank in the top 15 at their respective positions.
LT: Taylor Decker — 81.1 (9th out of 81 offensive tackles ranked)
LG: Graham Glasgow — 74.9 (8th out of 79 offensive guards ranked)
C: Frank Ragnow — 88.8 (1st out of 36 centers ranked)
RG: Kevin Zeitler — 71.6 (15th out of 79 offensive guards ranked)
RT: Penei Sewell — 92.8 (1st out of 81 offensive tackles ranked)
Sewell is without a doubt the leader of this elite unit and has impressed coach Dan Campbell with his work ethic and attitude.
“I can’t say enough great things about Sewell,” Campbell said. "He’s our foundation. He’s one of those pillars that we talk about. He’s something else. He’s a man on a mission. I feel like we’re a team on a mission, but he is a man on a mission. You talk about being wired right, a guy that comes in every day, puts in the work, and he’s got so much ability but he’s got the right attitude, too, and I think that’s what makes him dangerous if you’re the opponent.”
Right tackle on a football team is not known as a glamorous position and usually only gets noticed when a mistake was made. In the case of Penei Sewell, he may not have raised awareness of the position, but he goes about his business, not looking for awards or recognition, but rather chasing championships. Ducks’ fans had a relatively brief view of what this man can do and now Detroit has that luxury with a Super Bowl title lurking in the future.