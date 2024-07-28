Oregon Ducks, LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert Impressing Early in Training Camp
After ending 2023 with an injury, Justin Herbert is hoping for a bounce-back 2024.
That looks to be exactly what is going to happen for the former Oregon Ducks quarterback. Heading into his fifth season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Herbert is primed for a big year.
Herbert signed a five-year extension ahead of last season worth $262.5 million, taking him through the 2029 season. At the time, that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Now at training camp, is continuing to be just what he's been for the past several years between Eugene and LA: impressive.
"Let’s get the easy part out of the way first—Justin Herbert has blown away the new regime in Los Angeles," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said. "The size, arm strength and ability to move, of course, they knew about. What they’ve seen for themselves, though, is more than just that."
Breer goes on to explain what Herbert is doing so well.
"First, it’s Herbert’s aptitude. The speed with which he’s picked up Greg Roman’s offense has reflected a very fast study, a maniacal worker or (and most likely) both," Breer said. "Second, his athleticism, and specifically ability to run and pull away from other great athletes in the open field, has been eye-opening—and tantalizing for a staff that knows how to threaten a defense with a mobile quarterback."
According to Chargers.com, Herbert impressed beyond the first day back.
"He saw one play today, he just saw it," Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He has the arm to make that happen just like that.
"There was a receiver to the right and the read was to the left and the coverage cheated hard. He just saw it out of the corner of his eye and boom, hit it for a big chunk play."
Taking his game up a notch might get a boost with a new coaching staff. Changes to who is coaching him is nothing new for Herbert, but now under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the next step may be sooner than later.
"He’s a guy that definitely everyone wants to follow," Herbert said. "He’s a great leader and obviously very smart and intelligent. He’s played the game. He knows how to coach it and how to motivate it. So to have him around has been awesome and I’ve learned a bunch."