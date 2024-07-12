Oregon Ducks, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert Hosting Celebrity Softball Game
Oregon Football fans will get an opportunity to check out former Duck Justin Herbert in action this weekend, though not on the gridiron.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will host the Justin Herbert Celebrity Softball Game Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. The event benefits Kidsports, an organization dedicated to fostering youth sports and community engagement.
Doors will open at 3:30 p.m PDT, with a home run derby beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the game starting at 5:30 p.m.
The game will feature current NFL players and both current and past Oregon student-athletes. Current Ducks include Mimi Colyer, Terrance Ferguson, Katie Flannery, Dillon Gabriel, Patrick Herbert, Dante Moore, Kenyon Sadiq, and Paige Sinicki. In addition to Herbert, Duck alumni slated to participate include Michael DeLaGrange, Ashton Eaton, Luke Jackson, Luke Ridnour, and Brianne Theisen-Eaton, as well as current NFL players and Chargers DJ Chark, Derius Davis, Cameron Dicker, Will Dissly, Simi Fehoko, Cornelius Johnson, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Josh Palmer, Donald Parham, Trey Pipkins III, Brenden Rice, Foster Sarell, and Stone Smartt.
"Having access to a wide variety of sports not only helped me become a more dynamic athlete, but showed me the importance of good sportsmanship and teamwork," Herbert said. "Kidsports is more than just a youth sports program; it's a community for kids to grow and play."
Tickets are available at Kidsports.org. As of publishing, available tickets range in price from $10 to $80.
