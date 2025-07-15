Four-Star Recruit Davon Benjamin Names Two Powerhouse Big Ten Team Finalists
Four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin is one of the top uncommitted targets left in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is also one of the top targets left on the Oregon Ducks' recruiting board.
Benjamin is set to make his commitment in less than a month and is down to four finalists. The Ducks have seen their success on the recruiting trail pick up since the start of the summer and are hoping it could parlay into landing the highly-touted defensive back from California.
Blair Angulo of 247Sports spoke with Benjamin over the weekend at the Battle at the Beach passing tournament about his recruitment, which is winding down with his commitment date set.
"Davon Benjamin, the state's top available player, plans to reveal his college commitment Aug. 2, and it's looking like a battle between Oregon and Michigan entering the final stretch. Benjamin mentioned Texas and Washington as well and said that there is continued dialogue with coaches for both teams but admitted that he's got the Ducks and Wolverines spearheading the list of finalists," Angulo said.
The No. 5 safety and No. 35 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Benjamin took four official visits, including one to Oregon on June 13. Benjamin has a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Ducks from the 247Sports Staff Projection. Oregon has a 94 percent chance of landing Benjamin according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Benjamin could eventually reach the NFL with how high his potential is.
"The most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction...when combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick," Biggins said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
If Benjamin pledges to Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, he would become the No. 4 ranked prospect in their 2026 recruiting class.
The Ducks' crown jewel of their 2026 recruiting class is five-star safety Jett Washington, who leads a defensive backs class that is shaping up to be one of the best in the Big Ten. If the Ducks are able to land Benjamin over their fellow Big Ten foe Michigan, it would go a long ways to building out their 2026 recruiting class.
In addition to Benjamin, another uncommitted prospect that is on the Ducks' radar is five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. He is announcing his commitment on July 15 and is deciding between Texas, Georgia, and Clemson in addition to the Ducks.
Lanning and the Ducks got off to a relatively slow start to their 2026 recruiting class, but have since landed a pair of five-star recruits in offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and Washington in the past month. If they are able to land Benjamin and Atkinson, it would cap off a summer to remember for Oregon on the recruiting trail.