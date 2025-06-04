Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Top Cornerback Recruit Davon Benjamin

The Oregon Ducks are among the favorites to land Davon Benjamin, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2026. The top-50 recruit has drawn interest from major programs, and he was recently predicted to land with Oregon.

Olivia Cleary

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are steadily building a reputation as one of the top landing spots for elite defensive backs, and they may be on the verge of adding another major talent. Multiple recruiting outlets are projecting Oregon to land Davon Benjamin, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2026. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio St
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Benjamin is an extremely versatile athlete and a true two-way player. As a junior, he made plays on both offense and defense. Offensively, he finished the season with 34 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns. 

However, his impact was even greater on the other side of the ball. Benjamin recorded 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. 

According to On3, he ranks as the No. 3 cornerback in the country, the No. 7 player in California, and the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2026 class. 

embers of the Oregon defense stretch as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024
Members of the Oregon defense stretch as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benjamin’s talent has drawn interest from powerhouse programs across the country, but multiple recruiting outlets currently project Oregon as the frontrunner. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose To Oklahoma Sooners: Eliminated From Women's College World Series

MORE: NCAA Releases Statement On Controversial Home Plate Call, Anson Aroz Suspension

MORE: Cleveland Browns Reporter Disrespects Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Rivals’ national recruiting director Adam Gorney recently predicted Benjamin to land with the Ducks. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a 94.8 percent chance to secure his commitment. Over at 247Sports, the staff made their first prediction for Benjamin, placing him with the Ducks at a medium confidence level of 5. While that’s a more cautious projection, it still points to Oregon gaining momentum in his recruitment. 

Oregon fans sing and dance along to shout as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring gam
Oregon fans sing and dance along to shout as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So why are the Ducks seemingly beating out the competition for Benjamin’s recruitment? A big factor could be defensive backs coach Chris Hampton

Hampton serves as Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Over the years he has built a strong reputation as both a developer of talent and elite recruiter. Hampton was named National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports after helping the Ducks sign a top-five recruiting class in 2025. His group of incoming defensive backs features four of the top 65 players in the country, including five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who flipped from Ohio State on signing day. 

Hampton’s coaching impact is also showing at the next level. Multiple Oregon defensive backs from last season have signed with NFL teams including Jabbar Muhammad (Jaguars), Brandon Johnson (Eagles), Dontae Manning (Falcons), and Kam Alexander (Browns). 

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (DB23) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (DB23) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hampton’s ability to make Eugene feel like home for prospective athletes as well as his ability to prepare players for the league are likely key factors as to why Oregon has become the favorite to land Benjamin. 

However, just because the Ducks seem to be at the top in Benjamin's recruitment doesn’t mean they don’t have competition. 

The Ducks will have to fight off the likes of USC, Texas, and Michigan in order to secure a commitment from the four-star. 

Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtim
Jan 19, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore fires up the crowd in overtime of the basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Benjamin recently took a visit to Ann Arbor to get a firsthand look at Michigan, and the Wolverines made a positive impression. 

“Michigan stood out with how serious they are about player development. They’re all about building you up on and off the field, and you can tell they’ve got a plan to help you succeed long  

Although other programs are certainly making a strong push for Benjamin’s recruitment, the Ducks are the favorite for a reason. Oregon’s proven track record in developing defensive backs and their recent success in recruiting and on the football field make Oregon a great destination for defensive backs like Benjamin who are looking to develop and improve. 

feed

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football