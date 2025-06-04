Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Top Cornerback Recruit Davon Benjamin
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are steadily building a reputation as one of the top landing spots for elite defensive backs, and they may be on the verge of adding another major talent. Multiple recruiting outlets are projecting Oregon to land Davon Benjamin, a four-star cornerback in the class of 2026.
Benjamin is an extremely versatile athlete and a true two-way player. As a junior, he made plays on both offense and defense. Offensively, he finished the season with 34 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns.
However, his impact was even greater on the other side of the ball. Benjamin recorded 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, and six interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.
According to On3, he ranks as the No. 3 cornerback in the country, the No. 7 player in California, and the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
Benjamin’s talent has drawn interest from powerhouse programs across the country, but multiple recruiting outlets currently project Oregon as the frontrunner.
Rivals’ national recruiting director Adam Gorney recently predicted Benjamin to land with the Ducks. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a 94.8 percent chance to secure his commitment. Over at 247Sports, the staff made their first prediction for Benjamin, placing him with the Ducks at a medium confidence level of 5. While that’s a more cautious projection, it still points to Oregon gaining momentum in his recruitment.
So why are the Ducks seemingly beating out the competition for Benjamin’s recruitment? A big factor could be defensive backs coach Chris Hampton.
Hampton serves as Oregon’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Over the years he has built a strong reputation as both a developer of talent and elite recruiter. Hampton was named National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports after helping the Ducks sign a top-five recruiting class in 2025. His group of incoming defensive backs features four of the top 65 players in the country, including five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, who flipped from Ohio State on signing day.
Hampton’s coaching impact is also showing at the next level. Multiple Oregon defensive backs from last season have signed with NFL teams including Jabbar Muhammad (Jaguars), Brandon Johnson (Eagles), Dontae Manning (Falcons), and Kam Alexander (Browns).
Hampton’s ability to make Eugene feel like home for prospective athletes as well as his ability to prepare players for the league are likely key factors as to why Oregon has become the favorite to land Benjamin.
However, just because the Ducks seem to be at the top in Benjamin's recruitment doesn’t mean they don’t have competition.
The Ducks will have to fight off the likes of USC, Texas, and Michigan in order to secure a commitment from the four-star.
Benjamin recently took a visit to Ann Arbor to get a firsthand look at Michigan, and the Wolverines made a positive impression.
“Michigan stood out with how serious they are about player development. They’re all about building you up on and off the field, and you can tell they’ve got a plan to help you succeed long
Although other programs are certainly making a strong push for Benjamin’s recruitment, the Ducks are the favorite for a reason. Oregon’s proven track record in developing defensive backs and their recent success in recruiting and on the football field make Oregon a great destination for defensive backs like Benjamin who are looking to develop and improve.