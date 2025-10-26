Ducks Digest

The Freshman Who Made A Case As Oregon's Best Running Back In Wisconsin Win

Oregon true freshman Jordon Davison continues to provide a Spark within the Ducks' offense. Following another impressive performance against the Wisconsin Badgers, is Davison at top the top of Dan Lanning's depth chart?

Lily Crane

EUGENE – The No. 6 Oregon Ducks had a slow start on offense against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the Ducks finally reached the end zone on their fifth drive.

True freshman running back Jordon Davison was Oregon’s offensive lifeline in the first half. In addition to his three-yard touchdown run, Davison carried the ball nine times for 49 yards in the first half to provide a much-needed boost.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Duc
Oregon running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He finished the game as the team leader in touchdowns with two, and rushed for 102 yards on a career-high 16 carries, including a long of 20 yards. Oregon beat Wisconsin, 21-7 on a rainy evening in Eugene, Oregon.

Davison’s performance against the Badgers was just the latest of a string of impressive showings for the Ducks this season. It's his second-straight game with more than 100 rushing yards.

His dominance in the backfield, where he leads the team in rushing touchdowns, begs the question of whether he’s already Oregon’s top running back as a true freshman.

Davison’s Emergence

The running back has nine touchdowns across eight games this season. As a matter of fact, Davison’s found the end zone in every game except the Ducks’ 30-20 loss over the Indiana Hoosiers this season.

Davison began the season as the team’s go-to running back in short-yardage scenarios. Coach Dan Lanning gave him extra time in the backfield after he made an impact versus the Hoosiers. He continues to earn more snaps since that outing.

“We felt like he had a hot hand at one point the game,” Lanning said after the Indiana loss. “Was running really well. Was falling forward for yards. A good job of doing positive yards. We have success with some of our duo plays, things like that, that he runs really well.”

The freshman rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in his previous game against Rutgers. Oregon has been without running back Jayden Limar for the past two games, freeing up extra snaps in the backfield.

Davison told the media ahead of the matchup against Wisconsin that he knows his capability as a player and knew he could break off longer runs like he has in recent weeks.

“It's been pretty easy,” Davison said about transitioning into a larger role. “I feel like I was pretty prepared, like I said, it's been a blessing to gain the coaches trust, especially as a young guy, and having other guys in the room that feel they can trust me out there on the field with them.”

Comparing Davison To Oregon’s Other Backfield Players

Senior running back Noah Whittington began the season as the team’s undisputed top running back, but Davison’s made that less clear.

Whittington leads the team in rushing yards, even though he missed a couple of games. He continues to prove that when healthy, he’s one of Oregon’s most reliable players.

The Ducks also have true freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr., who’s displayed his ability to be one of the team’s top options already. The team has dubbed the freshman duo as “thunder and lightning.” They’ve already made a big impact, but have different playing styles.

“He just has quick, subtle movements. He's very fast. He's just explosive,” Davison said about what he’s learned from Hill. “He’s an elite back, but we both can still grow. I mean, the whole room can grow, and we have a great coach that can help us do that.”

Davison recorded his second multiple-touchdown game of the season versus the Badgers. He scored three touchdowns in his collegiate debut against Montana State. Davison became the first freshman in program history to have a three-touchdown performance in a season opener and joined Royce Freeman as just the second true freshman to have a three-touchdown performance at any point in the season.

