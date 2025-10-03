Ducks Digest

Grading Oregon Ducks' Offensive Performance Through Five Games

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks offense has been instrumental in their 5-0 start to the season. Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and the Ducks have utilized freshman running backs to stay undefeated. Here is the report card for the Ducks offense through five games.

Kyle Clements

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are flying high after a win over No. 7 Penn State in Happy Valley. The Ducks jumped out to a 5-0 record and are already outperforming last year's team in both points scored and points allowed through five games.

There have been multiple position groups that have played a role in the Ducks' 5-0 record. Here are the report cards for position groups in the Ducks' offense through five weeks.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Offensive Line: A 

The Ducks' offensive line has allowed just one sack to the Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore through five weeks. The Ducks' offensive line has been led by Iapani Laloulu, who is a returning center. Left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and left tackle Isaiah World have both added stability to an offensive line that is able to keep Moore upright and clear the way in the run game.

Wide Receivers: B+

Not too much to nitpick here with the wide receiver group. The Ducks' wide receiver room took a huge blow before the season when Oregon announced that returning wide receiver Evan Stewart might miss the entire 2025 season with an injury, but others have stepped up in his place.

In Stewart’s absence, freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore has stepped up big time, earning him and Dante Moore the “Moore to Moore” moniker. Dakorien Moore through five weeks has 19 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr has emerged onto the scene as well, scoring in Oregon’s win over Penn State.

Running Backs: A

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Maybe the most unlikely of the groups to receive an A when looking at the shape of the team before the season began, but the running backs have been extremely instrumental in the Ducks' hot start. Freshman Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed 26 times for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman running back Jordon Davison has carved out a role as a goal-line back and is used in short-yardage situations. Davison has 23 carries for 91 yards and an astounding seven touchdowns through four games.

Quarterback: A+

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the stadium as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An “A+” is the only grade available for a quarterback who is currently leading the conversation for the Heisman Trophy. According to FanDuel, Moore is the favorite to win the prestigious award at +500.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has made his first five games count after sitting behind former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season.

Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns while only tossing one interception. Moore through five weeks has an 83 quarterback rating, which is good enough to rank him at No. 13 among college quarterbacks.

Up Next

The Ducks will have a bye week to recover before they will face off against No. 8 Indiana at Autzen Stadium.

