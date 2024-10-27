Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Jumps Miami's Cam Ward
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks had himself quite the day in the handling over No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium, 38-9. The Heisman hopeful finished with three touchdown passes and 291 passing yards on 18-for-26 throws. Along with that, the dual-threat quarterback did it on the ground with his feet with the seven-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Because of his influential performance over Illinois, there was quite a bit of changeup in the Heisman Trophy odds, according to DraftKings. Gabriel is now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with odds of +230 on FanDuel. Colorado's Travis Hunter is in second at +270, and behind him is Miami quarterback Cam Ward at +300. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has the fourth-best odds on FanDuel with +440.
After Colorado beat Cincinatti to move to 6-2, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders questioned why starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't in the Heisman conversation. Sanders said, "It's just strange."
Sanders has 24 total touchdowns to Gabriel's 23 this season, but history has shown that Heisman Trophy voters favor players on the best teams of the year. Both Ward and Gabriel have their teams undefeated heading into Week 10.
As each win for the Ducks goes by, it's more and more of a certainty that Gabriel will be heading to New York City for the trophy ceremony. In the last 20 seasons, only four non-quarterbacks have won the coveted honor:
Reggie Bush, USC running back - 2005
Mark Ingram, Alabama running back - 2009
Derrick Henry, Alabama running back - 2015
DeVonta Smith, Alabama wide receiver - 2020
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his leader under center have said it all season and keep pushing the idea that growth after each week is the most vital. After this group's slow start during the first two games of the season, the Ducks have continued to learn from their mistakes and become more aware on how they can improve as an offensive unit.
"They were playing some zone coverages, that meant you had to go through progression reads. I thought Dillon did a really good job of that tonight... You know, they changed the picture up a little bit, excluding one play. But that's what's going to happen when you see more zone, you're gonna have to find the soft zone and attack it. And he did a good job of that back on the bench."- Dan Lanning on Dillon Gabriel
As for his individual stats, Gabriel has moved into the No. 2 slot for the most passing yards in college football history at 17,236 and counting. He passed Hawaii's Timmy Chang at 17,072 and now is behind just Houston's Case Keenum at 19,217 for the record.
Gabriel also pushed into No. 2 for the most passing touchdowns in NCAA history at 143 with Keenum again at the lead with 155 to his name. Whenever the conversation is centered around his personal numbers, the Hawaii native seems to hate talking about it.
"Dude, I'm chasing wins, dude... I choose winning 100% of the time. Special, as in a lot of guys came together to make this happen... Don't want to dodge that, but I'm chasing wins, and that's all I'm focused on."- Dillon Gabriel on individual stats
This is now Oregon's third win this season over a team currently in the AP Top 25 (No. 17 Boise State, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 20 Illinois all at home). The Ducks hold an 8-0 overall record to open a season for the first time since 2013 and the fifth time in program history.
