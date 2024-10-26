LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks, Illinois: Dillon Gabriel Deep Touchdown Pass to Justius Lowe
The sun is out in Eugene, Oregon; and Oregon Duck fans are feeling rays of excitement. Autzen Stadium is sold out this afternoon as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini.
Illinois is Oregon's third ranked opponent of the season, after Oregon beat No. 17 Boise State and No. 4 Ohio State earlier in the season. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
A win would make Oregon 8-0 to open the season for the first time since 2013 and fifth time in program history.
Q1 05:13: After a short drive, Tysheem Johnson intercepts Luke Altmyer. Oregon starts at their 14-yard line. This is Johnson's second interception this year.
OREGON 14, ILLINOIS 0
Q1 06:08 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel makes a deep pass to Justius Lowe for a 34-yard touchdown. This drive for Oregon was just under 3 minutes with 7 plays for 58 yards. Kick is good.
Q1 06:28: Oregon takes their first timeout of the half after a last minute substitution from Illinois.
Q1 08:54: After Derrick Harmon forces a fourth down with no gained yards, Illinois punts back to Oregon. Illinois is currently -5 total yards for their first drive.
Q1 10:21: Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer sacked for a loss of 10-yards by Teitum Tuioti.
OREGON 7, ILLINOIS 0
Q1 11:02 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel passes to Tez Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown. Kick by Atticus Sappington is good. Johnson has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games.
Q1 15:00: Coin toss Illinois wins with a call for heads. Illinois defers. Oregon starts with the ball.
Pregame
These two teams have not played each other since 1995 when Oregon won 34-31. The Ducks have only played Illinois three times with an overall record of 2-1 against the Illini, with every game decided by one score. Oregon is currently 1-0 vs. the Illini for home match-ups.
Oregon is entering this contest on a hot streak after their first shutout on the road since 1992 when they beat the Purdue Boilermakers 35-0. Leading the charge is quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who put up 21-25 on passing attempts against the Boilermakers for 290 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game for Oregon has also significantly improved since the start of the season, helmed by a cohesive offensive line and star running back Jordan James. James, though reaching over 100 rushing yards in four of Oregon's seven victories so far, got a season low of 50 yards off ten carries against the Boilermakers. Nevertheless, Oregon is stacked in the ground game and passing game.
The Ducks' defense also had a strong showing against Purdue holding the Boilermakers to 93 passing yards and forcing them to go 4-12 on third down conversions and 0-3 on fourth down conversions. Teitum Tuitoti continues to lead the team in tackles like he regularly has done this season with six last game. Matayo Uiagalelei stepped in for an injured Jordan Burch to record two tackles for loss and a sack to start the Boilermakers' first offensive drive.
One thing to note is that go-to senior tight end Terrance Ferguson is out for this contest. Ferguson got his appendix removed the previous week and missed Oregon's most recent game against Purdue.
As for the Fighting Illini, they are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, with their only loss coming from No.2 Penn State on the road. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is a solid play-caller and leader for the Fighting Illini going 21-27 in passing with 215 yards during Illinois' marquee win against Nebraska earlier in the season.
Earlier in the day on ESPN's College Gameday, every single analyst on the college football show and guest picker MLB star Kyle Schwarber chose Oregon to win against the Fighting Illini.
“Oregon, no doubt. They’re the number one team to me right now,” ESPN College Gameday analyst and former Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
INJURY REPORT
Oregon
OUT
1 Jordan Burch
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
3 Terrance Ferguson
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
17 Kyler Kasper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
QUESTIONABLE
74 Dave Iuli
Illinois
OUT
3 Kaden Feagin (Season)
4 Daniel Brown
56 Magnus Møller
QUESTIONABLE
None
