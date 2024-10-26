Ducks Digest

LIVE Score Updates Oregon Ducks, Illinois: Dillon Gabriel Deep Touchdown Pass to Justius Lowe

With the Oregon Ducks ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2012, the Mighty Oregon welcomes their third ranked home opponent at Autzen Stadium in the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini. Follow along below for live updates as the game progresses.

Ally Osborne

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The sun is out in Eugene, Oregon; and Oregon Duck fans are feeling rays of excitement. Autzen Stadium is sold out this afternoon as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois is Oregon's third ranked opponent of the season, after Oregon beat No. 17 Boise State and No. 4 Ohio State earlier in the season. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

A win would make Oregon 8-0 to open the season for the first time since 2013 and fifth time in program history.

This article will be updated live throughout the game:

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs his hand over a metal shaped O with teamm
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs his hand over a metal shaped O with teammates before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Q1 05:13: After a short drive, Tysheem Johnson intercepts Luke Altmyer. Oregon starts at their 14-yard line. This is Johnson's second interception this year.

OREGON 14, ILLINOIS 0

Q1 06:08 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel makes a deep pass to Justius Lowe for a 34-yard touchdown. This drive for Oregon was just under 3 minutes with 7 plays for 58 yards. Kick is good.

Q1 06:28: Oregon takes their first timeout of the half after a last minute substitution from Illinois.

Q1 08:54: After Derrick Harmon forces a fourth down with no gained yards, Illinois punts back to Oregon. Illinois is currently -5 total yards for their first drive.

Q1 10:21: Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer sacked for a loss of 10-yards by Teitum Tuioti.

OREGON 7, ILLINOIS 0

Q1 11:02 OREGON SCORES: Dillon Gabriel passes to Tez Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown. Kick by Atticus Sappington is good. Johnson has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games.

Q1 15:00: Coin toss Illinois wins with a call for heads. Illinois defers. Oregon starts with the ball.

Pregame

These two teams have not played each other since 1995 when Oregon won 34-31. The Ducks have only played Illinois three times with an overall record of 2-1 against the Illini, with every game decided by one score. Oregon is currently 1-0 vs. the Illini for home match-ups.

Oregon is entering this contest on a hot streak after their first shutout on the road since 1992 when they beat the Purdue Boilermakers 35-0. Leading the charge is quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who put up 21-25 on passing attempts against the Boilermakers for 290 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game for Oregon has also significantly improved since the start of the season, helmed by a cohesive offensive line and star running back Jordan James. James, though reaching over 100 rushing yards in four of Oregon's seven victories so far, got a season low of 50 yards off ten carries against the Boilermakers. Nevertheless, Oregon is stacked in the ground game and passing game.

The Ducks' defense also had a strong showing against Purdue holding the Boilermakers to 93 passing yards and forcing them to go 4-12 on third down conversions and 0-3 on fourth down conversions. Teitum Tuitoti continues to lead the team in tackles like he regularly has done this season with six last game. Matayo Uiagalelei stepped in for an injured Jordan Burch to record two tackles for loss and a sack to start the Boilermakers' first offensive drive.

One thing to note is that go-to senior tight end Terrance Ferguson is out for this contest. Ferguson got his appendix removed the previous week and missed Oregon's most recent game against Purdue.

As for the Fighting Illini, they are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten, with their only loss coming from No.2 Penn State on the road. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is a solid play-caller and leader for the Fighting Illini going 21-27 in passing with 215 yards during Illinois' marquee win against Nebraska earlier in the season.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fightin
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Earlier in the day on ESPN's College Gameday, every single analyst on the college football show and guest picker MLB star Kyle Schwarber chose Oregon to win against the Fighting Illini.

“Oregon, no doubt. They’re the number one team to me right now,” ESPN College Gameday analyst and former Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

INJURY REPORT

Oregon

OUT

1 Jordan Burch
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
3 Terrance Ferguson
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
17 Kyler Kasper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner

QUESTIONABLE

74 Dave Iuli

Illinois

OUT

3 Kaden Feagin (Season)
4 Daniel Brown
56 Magnus Møller

QUESTIONABLE

None

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois

MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Starting vs. Bears After Jayden Daniels Injury?

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Illinois Injury Update: Terrance Ferguson, Gary Bryant Jr. Returning?

MORE: No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 20 Illinois, How to Watch, Preview, Prediction

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Front-Runners For 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis? Georgia Decommit

Published |Modified
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football