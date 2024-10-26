Oregon Ducks Hosting Three 4-Star Flip Targets From Michigan, Washington, Cal
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will look to put on a show against the Illinois Fighting Illini as three key 2025 recruits will be in attendance. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is trying to flip four-star quarterback and current Cal commit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as well as two four-star tight ends in Washington commit Vander Ploog and Michigan commit Andrew Olesh.
This will be Sagapolutele's first official visit to Oregon, but he's currently committed to Cal. The Ducks have a rich history with quarterbacks from Hawaii, including Dillon Gabriel and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota which is something that the recruit loves. Georgia is also in the hunt as the Bulldogs offered the quarterback just a few days ago on Oct. 21 and are set to host him on Nov. 16 against Tennessee.
“It’s a great opportunity and I’m very blessed by my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! They (Oregon) produce great talent every year... They make NFL products every year. Just the offense is great as well!”- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutel told 247Sports
Ploog is back in Eugene for the second time in three weeks as he previously attended the Ohio State game. The No. 16 ranked tight end in the country, according to 247Sports, may be currently committed to Washington but all signs point to him making the switch to Oregon as they have all the momentum.
“I took a visit in the spring and the stadium was awesome, but I didn’t think it’d get jumping like that. So it was awesome just to get to be there firsthand. I love football. So at the end of the day, getting to see a game... it’s a highly-anticipated game between two big teams. I mean it was crazy. Everybody there, you can tell they love Oregon football.”- Vander Ploog told On3
Another tight end recruit that will be watching the Ducks go up against the Fighting Illini in Autzen Stadium is Andrew Olesh, the nation's No. 47 overall prospect and No. 3 tight end according to 247 Sports. He has been committed to Michigan since July 8.
Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 9 overall according to 247Sports. The Ducks have one quarterback committed in Akili Smith Jr. but no tight ends at the moment.
At least 18 recruits will be present for the key Big Ten Conference matchup. Some of the visitors will be Oregon commits such as 2025 kicker Rocco Graziano, 2026 four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and three-star outside linebacker Dutch Horisk.
