Oregon Ducks' Name, Image, and Likeness Collective Releases Nike Shoe Collaboration

Division Street works with the Oregon Ducks' student-athletes to elevate their name, image and likeliness opportunities. The group of alumni and prominent donors along with Nike are set to release the Dunk Low "What The Duck" shoe pack on Oct. 11.

Arden Cravalho

Sep 7, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Nike co-founder and current chairman Phil Knight waves to fans before Oregon Ducks play Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
When college athletes became eligible to benefit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL), a group of Oregon alumni and donors created the collective known as Division Street. The whole point of this organization combined their experiences in branding, marketing, sponsorship, and design in order to benefit Oregon student-athletes and improve upon their NIL opportunities. This way, the student-athletes can focus in the classroom and out on the field or court.

Division Street collaborated with Nike to create the "What The Duck” Dunk Low collection. Two pairs will be released in connection with Tinker Hatfield, but the release is only limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide on GOAT's website. The two options are “Home” and “Away,” and both shoes reflect on 25 years of iconic uniforms from the Oregon Ducks.

The pack will be released online on Oct. 11 and will consist of two pairs that will cost $275 each. It was actually released in select Flight Club stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Tokyo on Oct. 5.

The New York Police Department shut down the release for the “What the Duck” Nike Dunk Low due to a wild and disorderly crowd. The in-store release in New York has been rescheduled until further notice.

The pair of kicks use a mismatched theme that feature signature Oregon colors. Splatter details, streaks, and a metal-like design can be seen as well as the Oregon Ducks’ mascot and references to different eras of Ducks history. This collection celebrates the unique and historic heritage of the athletic department. Sneakerheads and Oregon fans alike are in awe of the highly anticipated drop.

This collection celebrates the Ducks' heritage with vibrant designs and innovative details. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts and Oregon fans are preparing for a highly anticipated drop.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 88-84
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 88-84 in game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Major names such as Pat Kilkenny, The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis, Rosemary St. Clair, Christie Moore, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Nike co-founder Phil Knight are apart of Division Street and made this release possible. They use their resources and knowledge to improve upon the financial situations of the Oregon student-athletes as well as become successful in the brand and marketing landscape.

“As an athlete navigating the world of brand and partnerships myself, I see a real opportunity to provide today’s college players more professional counsel as they grapple with the new NIL landscape.”

Sabrina Ionescu, Chief Athlete Officer

“We’ve put together an extremely capable group to deal with the fast-changing landscape of NIL. Led by Rosemary St. Clair, [Division Street’s CEO and Former VP/GM of Nike Women] and Christie Moore [Division Street’s VP Marketing and former Nike Sports Marketing executive] I’m confident we will bring innovation and creativity to this new world.”

Phil Knight, Nike co-founder

Not many other NIL collectives in college athletics have as a prominent roster that the Oregon Ducks do.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

