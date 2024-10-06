Oregon Ducks' Name, Image, and Likeness Collective Releases Nike Shoe Collaboration
When college athletes became eligible to benefit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL), a group of Oregon alumni and donors created the collective known as Division Street. The whole point of this organization combined their experiences in branding, marketing, sponsorship, and design in order to benefit Oregon student-athletes and improve upon their NIL opportunities. This way, the student-athletes can focus in the classroom and out on the field or court.
Division Street collaborated with Nike to create the "What The Duck” Dunk Low collection. Two pairs will be released in connection with Tinker Hatfield, but the release is only limited to 5,000 pairs worldwide on GOAT's website. The two options are “Home” and “Away,” and both shoes reflect on 25 years of iconic uniforms from the Oregon Ducks.
The pack will be released online on Oct. 11 and will consist of two pairs that will cost $275 each. It was actually released in select Flight Club stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Tokyo on Oct. 5.
The New York Police Department shut down the release for the “What the Duck” Nike Dunk Low due to a wild and disorderly crowd. The in-store release in New York has been rescheduled until further notice.
The pair of kicks use a mismatched theme that feature signature Oregon colors. Splatter details, streaks, and a metal-like design can be seen as well as the Oregon Ducks’ mascot and references to different eras of Ducks history. This collection celebrates the unique and historic heritage of the athletic department. Sneakerheads and Oregon fans alike are in awe of the highly anticipated drop.
Major names such as Pat Kilkenny, The Papé Family, Jim Morse, Ed Maletis, Rosemary St. Clair, Christie Moore, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Nike co-founder Phil Knight are apart of Division Street and made this release possible. They use their resources and knowledge to improve upon the financial situations of the Oregon student-athletes as well as become successful in the brand and marketing landscape.
“As an athlete navigating the world of brand and partnerships myself, I see a real opportunity to provide today’s college players more professional counsel as they grapple with the new NIL landscape.”- Sabrina Ionescu, Chief Athlete Officer
“We’ve put together an extremely capable group to deal with the fast-changing landscape of NIL. Led by Rosemary St. Clair, [Division Street’s CEO and Former VP/GM of Nike Women] and Christie Moore [Division Street’s VP Marketing and former Nike Sports Marketing executive] I’m confident we will bring innovation and creativity to this new world.”- Phil Knight, Nike co-founder
Not many other NIL collectives in college athletics have as a prominent roster that the Oregon Ducks do.
