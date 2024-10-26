Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
The Oregon Duck mascot channeled its inner Despicable Me.
The beloved Duck mascot dressed up as a minion ahead of No. 1 Oregon's game vs. No. 20 Illinois in front of a sold out crowd at Autzen Stadium. The Big Ten game is during the weekend before Halloween, which could be the reason for the costume... However, the Duck is known to dress up every week in a fun theme.
After the minion Duck ran onto the field, a group of children dressed as minions followed. It's hard not to smile during the video below.
The Duck is one of the most recognizable mascots in college football and always has a few tricks up his sleeve.
Recently on ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene, the Ducks' mascot shaved the head of an Oregon fan in the background of the panel. Then, while ESPN reporter Pete Thamel provided the show with injury updates, Oregon's mascot covered him in silly string.
While the Game Day crew and celebrity guest picker Kaitiln Olson made their picks, the Duck held up signs behind them that read "Pat Take Ur Shirt Off," "BIRD," and "Sydney Sweeney Call Me Back."
A little history on "The Duck" who is sometimes mistakenly called "Puddles."
Puddles is the name of the former live duck brought to Oregon Football games in the 1920’s, not the current mascot’s moniker.
The Duck has been an icon in college football since 1947, when Oregon’s first ever athletic director, Leo Harris, made a handshake agreement with Walt Disney to license Donald Duck to the university as their mascot.
Before Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten conference, the mascot traveled all over the country on a long journey visiting its "new friends" in the Big Ten conference. The mascot posted photos attempting to get into every Big Ten Stadium, even crashing a Nebraska Cornhusker press conference and making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Every stadium except one... Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. In the ultimate prank, the Duck skipped the home of Oregon's rival: the Washington Huskies.
Before the season even started, the Ducks made a splash. At Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
"I'm hoping we get to travel that Duck to all of our away games this year," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.
The Oregon marketing team is winning, as is the 7-0 Ducks football team. If Oregon beats Illinois, The Ducks will have an 8-0 record to open the season for the first time since 2013 and fifth time in program history.
