Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Between Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, Josh Hoover
With redshirt sophomore Dante Moore under center, the Oregon Ducks’ offense has looked sharp to begin the 2025 season and Moore has appeared to be one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.
The Ducks continued their undefeated 4-0 start to the season with a week 4 rivalry win over the Oregon State Beavers. In that game, Moore gave one of the best performances of his career to boost his odds at becoming the third Oregon quarterback in three years to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Heisman Trophy Odds
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +800
John Mateer, Quarterback (Oklahoma): +900
Carson Beck, Quarterback (Miami: +1300
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +1300
Gunner Stockton, Quarterback (Georgia): +1400
Josh Hoover, Quarterback (TCU): +1400
Notable Risers And Fallers
Moore has consistently ranked fourth in odds by FanDuel in recent weeks. His odds stayed the same the last two weeks, although he listed at +1100 after week 2.
Around Moore, things continue to shift. LSU quarterback Garrett continues his tumble from holding the best odds at +900 several weeks ago to now being at +2000.
Meanwhile, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza both made large jumps this past week in their Heisman hopes. Moore and Mendoza will have the opportunity to face off at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11 in a duel of Heisman hopefuls.
Moore Throws Career Game
The Oregon quarterback gave arguably the best performance of his career so far against the Beavers. He completed 21 of 31 of his passes. His 305 yards and four touchdowns were both career bests.
Moore also rushed for a career-long run of 28 yards in the second quarter and finished with a career high of 53 rushing yards. He’s sitting at a 74.7 competition percentage with 962 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception through four weeks.
After the game, Moore said that the Oregon State matchup held extra significance to him. When he was a true freshman for the UCLA Bruins, Moore struggled against the Beavers, throwing three picks in a loss.
This season’s outing against Oregon State was an opportunity to showcase how he’s grown in the past two years.
“This week I pushed myself. Coach Lanning, me and him watched my UCLA game,” Moore said. “We were going through, 'If I had called a play here, would it be different?' A lot of plays were different. But he told me that that's probably the best thing I've gone to is improving, making smart decisions, putting the ball where it needs to go.”
The Ducks stayed perfect through four weeks, but a major test against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions is the next test on their schedule.
“We're just having fun with the game of football. At the end of the day, forget stats, forget fame,” Moore said. “The main thing is that we just dreamed about being at the University of Oregon, we're having fun, we're flying around and playing for our brother. So that's the biggest thing has been taking away from these four weeks. We're excited to keep going.”
If Moore can lead Oregon to victory against the Nittany Lions with a convincing performance, he could likely skyrocket his Heisman odds to the best in the nation.
