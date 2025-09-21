Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Reaches Career Highs In Big Win Over Oregon State

Oregon Ducks' quarterback Dante Moore had one of the best games of the season in the Ducks 41-7 win over the Oregon State Beavers. Moore threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns for the first time in his career the win over Oregon's in-state rivals.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks' offense put together a complete performance in their 41-7 win over Oregon State. Putting together one of his best games of the season, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks' passing game shined in the win over their in-state rivals.

Moore reached season-high marks in passing yards and touchdowns as he completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns. It's the first time this season that he's eclipsed the 300 yard mark.

Deeper Than Just A Rivalry

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Oregon State Beavers Will Stein Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Malik Benson NIL
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Moore, this game served as a reminder of how far he has come. In 2023, Moore, a freshman quarterback at UCLA, traveled to Oregon State and had one of the worst starts in his career. He threw for three interceptions and completed less than half of his passes.

"Personally, it was me remebering my 18-year-old self when I played at Oregon State. And I was mentally depressed. Just the way things were going and everybody knows the struggles of what happened. I just used that as fuel to make sure I never get that feeling ever again," Moore said.

Moore was able to rebound in a big way in his second start vs. the Beavers. He credited Oregon coach Dan Lanning for helping with the prep by watching game film of his previous start vs. Oregon State.

Early Season Learning Moments

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Oregon State Beavers Will Stein Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Malik Benson NIL
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's hard to find clear-cut instances of learning moments for Oregon through four games. The Ducks have out-scored their first four oppponets, 203-37. To put it simply, they've looked dominant to begin this year.

Moore said that in the few times the Ducks' face adversity, they've handled it extremely well.

"The biggest thing I have learned from us as a team is when adversity hits, we know how to bounce back. That's from us going three and out, from a turnover or things that happen. Down the road there's gonna be many things that don't go our way. I feel overall we've been facing adversity pretty well when it happens, Moore said.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Although the Ducks took care of business in their rivalry game, they must quickly turn the page and prepare for one of the best games of the week 4 slate vs. Penn State. Moore said that he cherishes the opportunity to play in exciting atmospheres.

"I just think of my younger self. When I was sitting in front of the TV, seeing a lot of College GameDays and understanding that these are blessings coming my way," Moore said. "As a kid, you always dream about playing there."

Immediately following Oregon's win over the Beavers, College Gameday announced their next stop at Penn State for their showdown vs. the Ducks. All eyes will be on Moore next week in what is undoubtedly the biggest start of his career so far.

Published
