Three Reasons Why Immanuel Iheanacho Will Be Oregon's Next Great Offensive Lineman

The expectations for Oregon Ducks' five-star offensive lineman signee Immanuel Iheanacho are high before he steps on to campus because of the legacy set behind by players like Josh Conerly Jr., Penei Sewell, and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Here are three reasons why Iheanacho could become the next great offensive lineman to come out of Oregon.

Pure talent

Even as a high school senior, Iheanacho had NFL-ready size. He is listed at 6-6, 345 pounds and plays like it on the football field.

He is a mauler in the run game and uses every bit of his frame to move defenders out of the way. Although the competition level he went against wasn't very high, it was clear to see that he was a man among boy as he finished tons of plays by pancaking defenders to the ground.

In pass protection is where he will need to clean up his game. Especially as he enters the Big Ten with plenty of talented edge rushers and defensive linemen scattered across the conference. Iheanacho's size can sometimes work against him while in pass protection. His footwork and technique have to get polished up, but that can change with experience and reps.

Coaching from A'lique Terry

One of the top offensive line coaches in the country, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry has been with the Ducks as their offensive line coach since 2023. Terry is a young coach, starting his coaching career back in 2019 when he was a graduate assistant with the Ducks. He's earned a strong reputation as a recruiter and has played a part in the development of a couple NFL draft picks.

Terry was credited as the lead recruiter in Iheanacho's recruitment, meaning they are coming into spring camp with an established relationship. This offseason is huge for Iheanacho as he has a real chance of making some waves during camp with both of the Ducks' starting tackles from this past season heading to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Iheanacho is coming to Oregon with a strong foundation. If Terry is able to bring out more from the talented freshman in the coming months, it bodes well for Iheanacho's chances of starting in his first collegiate season.

Early Playing Time

One of the most interesting things about Iheanacho's arrival to Oregon is the fact that the Ducks will have an open competition for both of their tackle spots with 2025 starters Isaiah World and Alex Harkey moving on.

The competition will be stiff with Genorris Wilson, Fox Crader, and Ziyare Addison in the picture. Wilson and Crader are the experienced ones of the bunch and have limited experience, while Addison only saw the field twice as a true freshman. But Iheanacho has arguably the most raw talent between the group and that is why he will have a chance to play right away.

Getting valuable snaps as a true freshman can do wonders for a player's development. If Iheanacho can crack the starting lineup for the Ducks in 2026, the sky could truly be the limit for him.

