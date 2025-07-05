Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry, Chris Hampton Ranked As Top Recruiters In Country
The Oregon Ducks have been among the hottest teams on the recruiting front thanks to a supreme effort from defensive backs coach Chris Hampton and offensive line coach A'lique Terry.
After landing four recruits in the span of four days this week, the Ducks are currently sitting with the No. 11 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings, the Ducks own a top-15 recruiting class as well as a pair of top-25 recruiters in the country in Hampton and Terry.
Terry checks in as the No. 18 recruiter in the country and the No. 9 in the Big Ten according to 247Sports rankings. He has been credited as the lead recruiter in three recruitments for Oregon and coincidentally all of them came this week.
Terry helped the Ducks land the crown jewel of their 2026 recruiting class in five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, a five-star recruit and the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 22 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Iheanacho is the highest rated offensive lineman to ever commit to Oregon.
In addition to reeling in Iheanacho, Terry helped Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks land a pair of former Cal commit Tommy Tofi and Koloi Keli. Tofi is a four-star prospect and is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country, meanwhile Keli is a three-star recruit.
After missing out on a handful of recruits to begin the 2026 recruiting cycle, including five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, who flipped to Washington from Oregon, Terry and the Ducks got a few much-needed recruiting wins to beef up their recruiting class.
Oregon signed four offensive lineman in their 2025 recruiting class and the Ducks currently have three offensive linemen committed in 2026.
Hampton is not too far behind Terry as the No. 22 recruiter in the country and No. 11 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports' rankings. Hampton came into the month of June with only commitment under his belt in three-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Since then, Hampton was credited as the lead recruiter in the recruitments of five-star safety Jett Washington and four-star safety Devin Jackson. Washington was the first five-star commitment in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class and is ranked as the No. 4 safety and No. 29 player in the country according to 247Sports.
It was a huge recruiting win for the Ducks when they landed Washington as Oregon beat out the USC Trojans, who own the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and the Alabama Crimson Tide for the five-star prospect.
Another cross-country addition to the 2026 recruiting cycle, Jackson ranks as the No. 18 safety and No. 32 player in the state of Florida. Hampton helped solidify the Ducks' depth at safety by landing three safeties in the cycle.