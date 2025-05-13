Five-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho To Commit To Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers? Prediction
Five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho has scheduled his commitment for Aug. 5, and the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning appear to be in prime position to land the elite prospect. On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons both believe that Oregon leads for Iheanacho in mid-May.
"Oregon right now for Immanuel Iheanacho. The Ducks are in the lead for the prized offensive tackle out of Maryland following another visit to Eugene, as they battle others with official visits coming up this summer," Wiltfong said.
Iheanacho recently revealed that he will be committing this summer, and he also made changes to his official visit plans. According to 247Sports' Brian Dohn, Iheanacho's final four schools are Oregon, LSU, Penn State, and Auburn. He was previously considering Maryland, his hometown school, and Alabama, but his official visit schedule appears to be finalized.
The elite offensive line recruit told 247Sports that he is visiting the Ducks on June 20, his final trip before making his college decision. Earlier in his recruitment, Iheanacho also spoke about the changes to the leaderboard for landing his commitment:
"Oregon now is back to being my No. 1, and LSU is No. 2. I initially intended on committing in August. I think I can probably see myself committing in the next month, month-and-a-half. I want to take a couple of official visits before I do that. I have an opportunity to commit really early, and I am weighing my options," Iheanacho told 247Sports.
However, the plan is back to an August commitment for Iheanacho, and a number of signs are pointing to Oregon. The Ducks have been predicted to land the elite offensive lineman by Wiltfong and Simmons, and Lanning and his staff are also receiving the last visit before Iheanacho commits.
Most recently, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, offensive coordinator Will Stein, and receivers coach Ross Douglas paid Iheanacho and his parents a visit:
The five-star recruit has had many different leaders in his recruitment. Can the Ducks stay on top until August?
MORE: Dan Lanning Wows Peers, Wins Prestigious Stallings Award For Humanitarianism On Sentimental Evening
MORE: Miami Hurricanes Offer Highest NIL Package To 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell?
MORE: Highest NIL Earning Recruiting Classes: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Surprising Rankings
In addition to Iheanacho, Oregon has also been recruiting five-star offensive line recruit Jackson Cantwell. One of the top recruits in the country regardless of position, Cantwell has the Ducks in his final schools. Cantwell is set to commit on Tuesday, May 13. Can the Ducks pair Cantwell with Iheanacho as part of a potentially dominant offensive line in the future?
Oregon has quite a lot to offer to prospective student athletes, but Lanning and his staff are producing NFL players at an unprecedented rate in Eugene. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ducks had 10 players drafted, including offensive tackles Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 29 overall, Washington Commanders) and Ajani Cornelius (No. 204, Dallas Cowboys).
Lanning spoke to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus about the recent success in Oregon players being drafted into the NFL.
“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year. It speaks to our players, the work that they put in. And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it," Lanning told Amaranthus.