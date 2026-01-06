Most Important Matchup That Will Decide The Peach Bowl

When two high-profile quarterbacks match up, it’s always a big deal. When two quarterbacks at the top of their game who are projected to be the first and second overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, anticipation increases twofold. Take two elite quarterbacks and square them off for a spot in the National Championship Game? Fireworks.

Oregon Ducks signal caller Dante Moore is looking to stamp his name as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFLDraft when the Ducks take on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers on Friday in the Peach Bowl. The semifinal contest is a rematch of the regular-season thriller, which handed coach Dan Lanning just his second home loss.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since then, the Ducks haven’t lost a game, and Moore has arguably been the biggest reason why. The redshirt sophomore has thrown 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions and has added another two scores on the ground while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes in that window. Moore’s growth has been undeniably impressive, and it’ll need to continue in order for the Ducks to pull off the victory.

Dante Moore's Advantages Over Indiana

Tight End Room

The Ducks' tight ends have been prolific this season. Both offensive lines and both wide receiver rooms are talented. Both teams can run the ball. It’s the tight end room where the Ducks have a decided advantage. Projected first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq and the 6-5 Jamari Johnson are matchup nightmares and provide incredible auxiliary threats for Moore.

Look for the Ducks to deploy both tight ends strategically and be an outlet for Moore as Indiana sends complex looks defensively.

MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Arm Talent

One of the areas where Moore has the edge on Mendoza is pure arm talent. While Mendoza doesn’t have a weak arm by any means, Moore has rare arm talent where he can push the ball downfield while under pressure, on the run, and from a clean pocket. Arm talent isn’t beholden to just pure strength; it’s about touch, rhythm, and accuracy.

Simply, Moore can make any throw at any time. That’s something only a few plays at any level can say.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Calm Under Pressure

Lastly, Moore has what every quarterback needs: poise. While Mendoza is a great leader and operator as well, he is more of an emotional, heart-on-sleeve player, which can have an adverse impact at times. Moore is stoic and never too up or down. The even keel presence from Moore has been a welcome sight for his teammates all season and could be the difference down the stretch.

All in all, there’s going to be two excellent quarterbacks taking the field on Friday night, but ultimately, it’s Dante Moore who has the matchup advantages at his disposal. If Moore is able to protect the ball, Oregon can find itself playing for a College Football Playoff National Championship.

Recommended Articles: