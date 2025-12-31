The One Thing That Could Define Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech

The Oregon Ducks are set to play the biggest game in the program’s history since a 2011 National Championship appearance against the Auburn Tigers. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against the Big-12 Champion Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl has stakes that will echo for years.

The Ducks are 12-1 and coming off a 51-34 home victory against Sun Belt Champions James Madison, but the threat the Red Raiders pose is decidedly a massive step up from a talent perspective alone. Where are some of the biggest matchups set to take place? As always, the trenches will be a massive swaying point in this game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strength vs. Strength

However, in the Orange Bowl, it’s more of a strength against strength matchup between Oregon’s offensive line and Texas Tech’s defensive line. Oregon’s offensive line features multiple All-Americans, All-Conference selections, and was debatably snubbed for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country.

With that said, the Ducks do not have a decisive advantage in this matchup due to the amazing defensive front presented by the Red Raiders. From defensive ends David Bailey and Romello Height to interior defensive line terror Lee Hunter, the Red Raiders are stacked with game-changing talents up front and will easily pose the biggest threat to the Ducks so far this season.

One big question looms: What can the Ducks do to mitigate the potential effects of the Texas Tech defensive line? Here are a few ways to slow down the vaunted group, which features a slew of future NFL draft picks.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Three Tips To Success

First, the Ducks must avoid negative plays on early downs. Whether it be screens, quick game passing, or misdirection runs, the Ducks must stay ahead of the chains. This not only allows for more playcalling versatility but also limits the aggression Texas Tech can deploy through both alignment and schematically.

Additionally, the Ducks must involve their tight ends early and often. While quarterback Dante Moore has been excellent at throwing the ball downfield and spreading the ball around, being decisive with decision-making and getting the ball out to the tight ends may prompt the Tech coaching staff to change personnel, thus removing one of their rushers from the field.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last, the Oregon offense needs to manipulate the snap count a few times to try to draw offsides penalties. Not only does this keep the defense honest, but it feeds directly back to point number one here in the keys to success against the explosive front for the Red Raiders. Dante Moore is capable, and the veteran offensive line should be able to handle the changeups.

If the Ducks can do these things to get the game rolling, they’ll have a very good chance to slow the dynamic Tech defense down and score points in bunches.