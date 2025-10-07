Ducks Digest

Indiana Clash Could Launch Oregon Ducks to No. 1 Ranking

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks could jump the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the top-25 poll. With a win over Indiana, the Ducks would have two top-10 wins on their résumé and it would be difficult to overlook the Ducks as a legitimate contender for the No. 1 spot.

Mario Nordi

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning /
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are hopefully rested after a week 6 bye week that came after Oregon's 30-24 double overtime win on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

While the Ducks' were "off" and preparing to host a top-10 showdown against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11, the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes jumped Oregon in both the Associated Press rankings, and ESPN's Power Ranking's after their road win over the No. 25 Florida State Seminoles.

Oregon lost its No. 2 spot in both AP and ESPN's rankings but only got bumped down to No. 3 as the Ducks' are still viewed as a powerhouse in College Football.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Penn State Nittany Lions Miami Hurricanes Florida State Seminoles Dante Moore Drew Allar Dierre
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Path To No. 1 Ranking

While slipping in the power rankings is never ideal, Oregon has a prime opportunity to climb right back up. With a win over Indiana, the Ducks would have two top-10 wins on their résumé (also beating then-No. 3 Penn State) and it would be difficult to overlook the Ducks as a legitimate contender for the No. 1 spot.

Big Ten foe Ohio State is currently the top-ranked team in the country. The reigning National Champion Buckeyes have dominated this season and are 5-0 but have not beaten any team that is currently ranked in the AP Poll Top-25.

Ohio State's wins include beating the Texas Longhorns, who were the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason poll but have since fallen out of ranking.

Oregon's Offense Is Explosive

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Penn State Nittany Lions Miami Hurricanes Florida State Seminoles Dante Moore Drew Allar Dierre
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' dominated the Nittany Lions both on the ground, and through the air as quarterback Dante Moore accounted for a total of 248 passing yards, and three touchdowns--compared to Penn State quarterback Drew Allar who only threw for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Oregon's deep running back room showed it's capabilities by rushing for 176 yards compared to Penn State's 139 yards. The Ducks' main sources of productivity were from two freshman in Dierre Hill Jr. who leads the team with 270 total rushing yards, and Jordon Davison who leads team with seven rushing touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Penn State Nittany Lions Miami Hurricanes Florida State Seminoles Dante Moore Drew Allar Dierre
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A young and inexperienced running back room out-rushed Penn State's senior led room in Kaytron Allen, and Nicholas Singleton. The Ducks offensive line shined in the battle of the trenches.

The Ducks' offensive line led by junior center, Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, has created multiple windows for it's running backs to have windows for explosive plays, but aside from it's dominance in the run the game the offensive line has protected its quarterback at an elite standard.

Quartback Dante Moore has only been sacked once in the Ducks' five games, and is regarded as one of the top quarterback in the nation thanks to opportunites his offensive line creates.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Penn State Nittany Lions Miami Hurricanes Florida State Seminoles Dante Moore Drew Allar Dierre
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the stadium as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore has played a huge role in the explosiveness of the Oregon offense as he's tallied up 1,210 passing yards, and 14 passing touchdowns--which are the results of games that he's finished his job by the middle of the third or start of the fourth quarter (besides the Penn State matchup).

Along with Moore is his seemingly favorite target, freshman wide receiver, Dakorien Moore, who leads the team with 296 receiving yards.

Oregon's offense has lived up to and exceeding expectations after an offseason that left fans and analysts wondering how coach Dan Lanning and his staff could replace the 10 players who were drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Defensive Domination

Oregon’s ability to score quickly and efficiently often stems from its dominant defense, which consistently provides favorable field position and creates short possessions.

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Penn State Nittany Lions Miami Hurricanes Florida State Seminoles Dante Moore Drew Allar Dierre
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Through the first half of every game this season, Oregon’s defense has yet to give up more than seven points. The defense has sacked opposing quarterbacks nine times accounting for 47 lost yards. Last year's All-Big Ten first team (media), and All-Big Ten second team (coaches), edge rusher, Matayo Uiagalelei has led the way for Oregon with four of those nine sacks.

The Ducks’ secondary has been instrumental in Oregon’s defensive success, combining for five interceptions across four players. With 180 assisted tackles (second-most in the Big Ten) this unit continues to showcase its discipline and teamwork.

Test Against Indiana

Oregon Ducks Indiana Hoosiers Penn State Nittany Lions Miami Hurricanes Florida State Seminoles Dante Moore Drew Allar Dierre
Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon's offense may be explosive, and its defense has been dominant, another test is on the schedule when the Ducks host the Hoosiers on Oct. 11.

Indiana is tied second in the Big Ten with eight sacks in conference play, and tied for third with 16 tackles for loss.

Oregon's offensive line will have another opportunity to prove its ability to execute, and protect its quarterback, and it's defense will have a second shot at shutting containing a top 10 offense in the nation.

The Ducks vs. Hoosiers matchup will kickoff at 12:30 PM PST in Eugene at Autzen Stadium, but festivities will begin earlier in the morning thanks to ESPN's College GameDay hosting it's show on campus prior to kickoff.

A victory for Oregon could mean a potential No. 1 spot for the Ducks, come Sunday.

Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

