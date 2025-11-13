What Urban Meyer Said About Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Viral Pass
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore continues to receive praise for his clutch throw to Malik Benson on the Ducks’ final drive at Iowa. Moore set up the game-winning field goal with under two minutes remaining in the game.
Analyst and former football coach Urban Meyer broke down Oregon’s most important plays on its final drive. Meyer became the latest person to compliment Moore’s key pass.
Most Important Pass of the Ducks’ Season?
Meyer said that teams like Oregon likely practiced the late-game situation “at least fifty times.” He showed the Ducks’ run to set the tone for the beginning of the drive before moving on to Moore’s pass.
“Dante Moore – there’s not a better pass I’ve seen this year,” Meyer said. “Especially in this kind of situation.”
It wasn’t Moore’s best performance of the season, given that he’s recorded five games with three or more touchdowns. But the quarterback certainly connected with his wide receiver on one of, if not the team’s most important passes of the season through week 11.
“During the moment, I didn't know the pass looked like that. More of it's like, I seen one on one out there on the outside. And of course, I have 100 percent trust in Malik,” Moore said.
“Those moments, those passes, when it happens in the moment, next play, but after the times you see it on social media, like, 'Damn, that was a good pass,’” he continued. “But overall, I give most credit to Malik, because he came down with the catch.”
Meyer said that drives like the Ducks had to take down Iowa are the difference between winning and losing. For Oregon, the drive also kept it in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Boost In Updated College Football Playoff Odds
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits
MORE: Dan Lanning Avoids Updates For Injured Oregon Ducks
Moore Channels Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback
Prior to the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes predicted the Ducks to defeat the Hawkeyes in an “ugly” game. Mahomes, the guest picker for ESPN’s college GameDay, made headlines by saying that Moore might be his favorite college quarterback to watch.
Not only did Moore make Mahomes’ prediction come true, but he drew inspiration from the Chiefs’ quarterback during the final drive.
“During that moment, I didn't feel nervous at all, to be honest. We took the field as a whole huddle, like everybody was looking at me. I tell everybody, take a deep breath. Like, just embrace this moment,” Moore said on Tuesday.
“Of course, Atticus (Sappington) made a great kick at the end, give all the credit to him. He was on fire that day, especially with the weather, the conditions it was in. But I don't know, I kind of was thinking about Patrick Mahomes too,” Moore admitted. “I was kind of thinking about him during the two-minute drive. I was like, he's one of the greatest ever to do it, and he's always finding a way to win the game.”
Moore seemed unfazed by the Iowa rain and the road environment to conclude the game. He finished the game with 112 passing yards and 46 rushing yards, and Oregon secured a victory against an opponent in the CFP rankings.