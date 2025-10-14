Oregon Wide Receiver Malik Benson Describes Ducks' 'Wake-Up Call'
Football fans will learn a lot in the coming weeks about the No. 8 Oregon Ducks, depending on how they respond to their first loss of the season.
Ahead of the Ducks’ trip to Rutgers, wide receiver Malik Benson broke down how the defeat was a “wake-up call” for the program – and why he’s confident that one loss won’t define the season
What Malik Benson Said
On the Team’s Mood After the Loss:
“After the game, we felt like we didn't execute to our standard. I feel like that was probably the most heartbreaking thing.”
What Gives Him Confidence They Won’t Lose Back-To-Back:
“Really, just knowing that we're all dogs and things like that, and we don't like losing, and it was a heartbreaking loss, but we’re all focused and got our head on to get the correction and do what we need to do to bounce back.”
How Quarterback Dante Moore Has Responded:
“Just at the position, we asked quarterbacks to be the superhero and the Superman of the show and things like that. So, everybody's gonna have a bad game. But obviously, like you said, when it's by the quarterback, they either congratulate him, put the blame on him,” Benson said.
“So, it's really just us being behind him and just telling them that it's gonna be okay, just because of one loss, we still got confidence and things like that. But he's really stepped up a notch and realized, like, we can be beat any given week. So, it's just like everybody's got to have each other’s back.”
If The Loss Was A Wake-Up Call:
“Most definitely. We haven't, to that point, really lost a game and things like that. So, just finally, going against a really good opponent in Indiana, you just give credit to them and their game plan, what they came out to do. They got us,” Benson said.
“But you know, it's a long season, and just luckily, we're not in the era where it's four-team playoffs. So, one loss doesn't define the season, and we're just gonna make us more hungry.”
The Rutgers Secondary:
“They’re just a really good secondary. They got some good guys over there, and it's gonna be a test, another road game for us traveling across the world. So, we can't let that get to us. But I'm very excited to just get another opportunity to be out there with my guys no matter, home game, away game.”
How Camaraderie Looks When Facing Adversity:
“Like I said, the game didn't go the way it's supposed to. But it made leaders have to become leaders and really just show their colors. And we have a very young team, so guys like me had to step in and just tell the guys, like, 'Bro we're good,'” Benson said.
“Like, it's gonna be the spark. Obviously, the game didn't go the way we wanted to go. But we can't really think about it too much. We just got to go out there and just next game focus and just learn from the loss and things like that.”
Which Leaders Stepped Up:
“I would say our number one leader on the team is probably Poncho (Laloulu). Obviously, he's a center and things like that. But just being that guy that doesn't care, really, what anybody thinks of him, just gonna go out there and be that, that guy. He's been here for a very long time,” Benson said.
“So, this is really his team. So, when he says something, he got a lot of respect. But guys like Teitum (Tuioti), Matayo (Uiagalelei) on that defensive side. But really, I just like about this team that no matter if you're a fifth-year guy, no matter if you're a freshman, everybody got a voice. It's everybody's team. So, it's not that we're just praying and hoping on the older guys have been in the program to always say something,” he continued.
“You know, younger guys that are stepping up, like B-Finney, for example, made a big play. He has a voice, and him just being able to showcase his voice that just doesn't show that we're gonna have a really good team when guys you wouldn't expect say something. When they say something, it's like, okay, I can respect that, because I see the way that he works.”
How A Bounce-Back Offensive Game Looks:
“Honestly, just going out there and just doing what we do. The Oregon offense explosive plays and things like that. But honestly, what I want to see is just us playing, doing our 111, and everybody just doing their job and things like that. I feel like once everyone does their 111, we can be stopped.”