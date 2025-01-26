Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?
The Oregon Ducks came up short of their goals in 2024 but it was still an impressive season nonetheless despite a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Could the Buckeyes soon secure another win over the Ducks, this time in the coaching ranks? On3's Pete Nakos thinks there could be a possibility.
With Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving to take the same role with the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes now have an open spot for arguably the most-coveted assistant coaching role in college football, and Nakos has listed Oregon's co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton as a potential candidate.
"Sources told On3 that Chris Hampton received interest from five schools across the ACC and SEC last year to take over a top defensive coordinator role," Nakos wrote. "He turned down those overtures, staying put in Eugene for another season. Oregon’s defense finished the season ranked No. 15 in the nation allowing 315.9 yards per game. While Ohio State throttled the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, the Oregon defense did enough to pick up the regular season win."
Oregon's defense allowed the 16th-fewest points per game (19.4) this season while surrendering just the 15th-fewest offensive yards (316.1) per contest.
While the Ohio State offense understandably received most of the attention for the team's performance during the CFP, Knowles' defense put together an impressive run as well after finishing the regular season with the fewest points allowed per game (12.9) and fewest offensive yards allowed per game (254.6). The Buckeyes held Tennessee to just 17 points in the first round before silencing Oregon's elite offense in the first half at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks ended up scoring 21, but it was too little too late.
In the CFP Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl, Ohio State's defense came through when it mattered most against Texas, stuffing the Longhorns on the goal line late in the fourth quarter in a 28-14 win. This was highlighted by an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jack Sawyer with 2:13 in the fourth.
Should the Buckeyes choose Hampton as Knowles' replacement, he'd have some big shoes to fill in Columbus.
Oregon and Ohio State won't face off in the 2025 regular season but could be on a collision course for the Big Ten Championship. The Ducks will begin 2025 at home against Montana State on Aug. 30.
