Ducks Digest

Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix reportedly turned down an invite to the 2025 Pro Bowl games after a memorable rookie season with the Denver Broncos. Nix reportedly underwent a "routine and minor, cleanup procedure" that will prevent him from participating in the Pro Bowl this weekend.

Zach Dimmitt

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a memorable rookie season with the Denver Broncos but he's choosing to not close things out with an appearance at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Per reports from Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Nix underwent a "routine and minor, cleanup procedure" that will prevent him from participating in the Pro Bowl this weekend. It's unclear what injury the procedure was for.

Nix led the Broncos to the franchise's first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015. Denver bowed out to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card with a 31-7 loss but this hardly took away from what Nix was able to accomplish as a rookie.

Bo Ni
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a. Pass during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: What Five-Star Brandon Arrington Said About Oregon Ducks Visit, Dan Lanning

MORE: Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Candidates: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Viral Helmet At Senior Bowl Ahead Of NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?

He finished the season having started all 18 games (including playoffs) for the Broncos. During the regular season, he went 376 of 567 passing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 92 carries for 430 yards and four more scores. As a result, he's one of five finalists for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, joining Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Former Oregon star and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert also had an impressive regular season. However, he'll join Nix as another former Duck that won't be at the Pro Bowl. Klis reported that Herbert was likely the next choice for the AFC's starting quarterback behind Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, all of whom opted out.

The AFC's QB depth chart is now down to Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) and rookie Drake Maye (New England Patriots).

Bo Ni
Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Here's what Nix said about Herbert in October:

"I played with his little brother, Pat, and he would be back here every once in a while, came to a game or two team and I was just able to be around him and talk and just kind of get to know him," Nix said. "Obviously (we're) not super close cause we don't have a whole lot of time, but I do appreciate him coming before me. He played for a while at Oregon. Went through some tough times, battled through it, won a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl. So he's one of those guys you look up to playing at Oregon and now he's been in the league for several years. Been watching him doing some great things. It'll be fun watching him live and fun seeing him again."

Nix will now head into his second NFL season with some high expectations after helping lead the Broncos back to the playoffs.

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship Ranks Most-Watched Ever

MORE: College Football Playoff Announces National Championship Location For 2027

MORE: Oregon Ducks Decided National Champions By Famed Ranked System: Internet Goes Viral

MORE: USC Trojans' Reggie Bush Addresses Why Ohio State, Oregon Ducks Thriving In NIL

Published |Modified
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football