Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is coming off a memorable rookie season with the Denver Broncos but he's choosing to not close things out with an appearance at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
Per reports from Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Nix underwent a "routine and minor, cleanup procedure" that will prevent him from participating in the Pro Bowl this weekend. It's unclear what injury the procedure was for.
Nix led the Broncos to the franchise's first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015. Denver bowed out to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card with a 31-7 loss but this hardly took away from what Nix was able to accomplish as a rookie.
He finished the season having started all 18 games (including playoffs) for the Broncos. During the regular season, he went 376 of 567 passing for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 92 carries for 430 yards and four more scores. As a result, he's one of five finalists for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, joining Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Former Oregon star and current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert also had an impressive regular season. However, he'll join Nix as another former Duck that won't be at the Pro Bowl. Klis reported that Herbert was likely the next choice for the AFC's starting quarterback behind Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, all of whom opted out.
The AFC's QB depth chart is now down to Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers) and rookie Drake Maye (New England Patriots).
Here's what Nix said about Herbert in October:
"I played with his little brother, Pat, and he would be back here every once in a while, came to a game or two team and I was just able to be around him and talk and just kind of get to know him," Nix said. "Obviously (we're) not super close cause we don't have a whole lot of time, but I do appreciate him coming before me. He played for a while at Oregon. Went through some tough times, battled through it, won a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl. So he's one of those guys you look up to playing at Oregon and now he's been in the league for several years. Been watching him doing some great things. It'll be fun watching him live and fun seeing him again."
Nix will now head into his second NFL season with some high expectations after helping lead the Broncos back to the playoffs.
