Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
With their eyes set on the professional level of the sport, many outgoing Oregon Ducks are showing up and showing out to get noticed by NFL scouts ahead of the Ducks' Pro Day. Recently, Dillon Gabriel clocked in a statistic that's going viral on social media and drawing some exciting comparisons.
While attending practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl in at the University of South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Gabriel recorded a 74.9 mph throw, a seriously impressive, and potentially record breaking, statistic.
For reference, the NFL Combine record for fastest throw is currently held by Buffalo Bills' current quarterback Josh Allen and current New England Patriot's quarterback Joe Milton III at 62mph.
Gabriel was a stand-out for the Senior Bowl practice today, with many analysts at the practice praising his accuracy. Though questions about Gabriel's height in terms of being able to look over the offensive line for targets is a concern, his arm strength shined through during this practice, especially his consistency in connecting with stranger receivers.
Other quarterbacks joining Gabriel on the national team at the Senior Bowl include former Oregon quarterback and outgoing Louisville Cardinal Tyler Shough and Taylor Elgersma of the Laurier Golden Hawks (Canada).
Gabriel is also set to wear a special helmet for the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, February 1st that harkens back to each of the programs the Hawaii native played at: UCF Golden Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon Ducks.
During an interview with the NFL Network after practice, Gabriel continued to show his laid back attitude and stressed his connection with the other athletes from across the nation competing alongside him.
"Yeah it was good," Gabriel said. "You know, a lot of good and a lot of bad just like a practice would be but just happy for the guys. Being around them, just the way we've attacked the film room but also coming out here and doing it. We're all excited and definitely some thinking but as we get these reps it will definitely help us flow out."
Gabriel also spoke on his transition from the end of Oregon's season to then training for the Senior Bowl and the preparation to potentially get picked by an NFL team. In his 2024 season with the Ducks, Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total touchdowns (189) and also became second in the NCAA's all-time passing yards list (18,722). Gabriel led the Ducks to their first ever 13-0 season that included a first-time Big Ten Championship win.
The Ducks ended their season with a 21-41 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.
"You know, three days, four days out from the last game. You know, wanted to flush that one, get throwing again. Get out to beautiful Huntington Beach with 3D QB. So I was training with them up until this point," Gabriel said. "And then you come out here and then it's time to go to work so it's been good. It's been a lot of fun."
Ending the 2024 season, Gabriel clocked in 3,857 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 149 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.
Another thing Gabriel is known for is his mini van, which the quarterback used during his time at Oregon to transport his teammates. During his interview with the NFL Network, Gabriel divulged that he did not travel to Mobile, Alabama with his van, but he also noted the vehicle itself feels like an analogy for his skills as an athlete.
"It didn't. That would have been a very long drive from Eugene. It's sitting in the garage. It's taking a little break. It's put some miles on it so we're letting it have a little break and it'll be back in 'go' mode here soon," Gabriel said. "It's simple. It's basic. It's efficient. My ability to showcase [those aspects of me] through a vehicle is kind of funny. For the most part, I'm not too big for anyone. I'm not too small for anyone. There's definitely a lot of people in this world with a lot more than I do. I just try to do it my way."
