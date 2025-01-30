Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh just finished his first season back in the NFL after coaching the Michigan Wolverines from 2015-2023. Harbaugh left Michigan after the Wolverines won the 2023 national championship. He now is coaching former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert.
An old clip of Jim Harbaugh when he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers resurfaced of Harbaugh talking about cheating in sports. Michigan during their national championship run last year was under a micro-scope as they were being investigated for stealing signs illegally.
Illinois Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema poked some fun at Harbaugh on social media.
Bret Bielema Throws Jab At Jim Harbaugh on Social Media
Bret Bielema tweeted in response to a video of Harbaugh talking about cheating in football prior to coaching at Michigan.
“If you cheat to win, then you’ve already lost,” Harbaugh said.
Bielema took a shot at Harbaugh for leaving Michigan in the midst of all the recruiting and sign stealing allegations. Harbaugh left for the NFL, escaping further punishments from the NCAA.
Harbaugh Not Facing NCAA Punishments While In NFL
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were amid controversy in the 2023 season. Harbaugh didn’t coach six of the 15 games for Michigan last season. He missed the first three games of the season due to a self-imposed ban for recruiting violations. Michigan didn’t miss a beat and won all three games.
Harbaugh then missed the final three games of the regular season as a punishment for sign stealing that also resulted in Michigan analyst Connor Stallions resigning from his role with the team. This didn’t rattle the Wolverines who still wound up going undefeated in the regular season at 12-0. Harbaugh retuned for the Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl, and National Championship and finished off a perfect 15-0 season.
Shortly after bringing home the national title for his alma, Harbaugh took the vacant head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Months after Harbaugh was hired in Los Angeles, the NCAA hit Harbaugh with a four-year show cause and one-year suspension due to recruiting violations from his time at Michigan. This won’t affect him at the NFL, but if he ever desires to return to coaching college football, Harbaugh will have to serve that suspension.
In his first year with the Chargers along with quarterback Justin Herbert under center, the Chargers went 11-6 and make the playoffs. The Chargers went 5-12 the season prior.
