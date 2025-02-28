Why Quarterback Jaxson Dart Is Being Compared To Draft-Steal Bo Nix At NFL Combine
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is impressing at the NFL Combine and improving his NFL Draft stock, possibly into the first round. The articulate Dart's poise is garnering comparisons to Denver Broncos rookie and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix, who was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, shattered expectations in his rookie season. However, Broncos coach Sean Payton knew he "got his guy" from day one. The No. 2-overall selection in 2024, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie Of The Year, but Nix could be considered the biggest draft steal.
Of course, none of Nix's success is shocking to Ducks fans, who witnessed Nix dominate at Oregon. In 2023, Nix broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes.
However, is Dart the "next" Nix? After speaking with the media at the NFL Combine and exemplifying maturity, comparisons began to Nix.
Dart began his college career at USC before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022. He was previously considered a day two or three NFL Draft selection but could sneak into the first round with a solid combine performance.
Dart has plenty of Oregon connections, including being recruited by former Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly out of high school and being high school teammates with former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Both Kelly and Powers-Johnson are now with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that Dart has had a formal interview with.
How would Dart like to play with Powers-Johnson again?
"I would love that, that's my boy," Dart told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Obviously, everybody knows we were high school teammates, he was my center. He's such a helluva talent. Every year, I was trying to get him out of Oregon and have him come play with me, but it'd be amazing and with it also being close to home, it'd be a great opportunity."
Ironically, Dart was drafted by the Raiders, he would be in the same AFC West Division as Nix's Broncos.
In 2024, Nix has joined NFL and Broncos legend Peyton Manning in the Denver history books. Nix and Manning are the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive home games.
.... Not bad company for Dart to be compared to.
The one major difference between Dart and Nix is the experience. Nix was the most experienced quarterback in his draft class while Dart is the youngest in his. While quarterbacksShedeur Sanders and Cam Ward may steal headlines in a battle of which quarterback will be drafted first - Dart's draft position is one to watch.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel also talked about his meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly before the NFL Draft. Gabriel and the other quarterbacks will workout on Saturday, March 1 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Notably, Sanders and Ward will not work out, possibly opening the door for Gabriel and Dart to turn some heads.