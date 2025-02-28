Tez Johnson Issues Warning Before 40-Yard Dash, NFL Combine Workout
Before working out at the NFL Combine on Saturday, former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson spoke to the media and displayed his confidence when addressing concerns about his size. He also spoke about his upcoming 40-yard dash, and issued a warning to those planning to watch.
"If you blink, you might miss me," said Johnson.
The first question that Johnson received when he stepped up to the podium was about his weight and how he can contribute over the course of an 18-week NFL season. The former Oregon receiver took it in stride.
"You're gonna win a Super Bowl with me, 100 percent," replied Johnson.
Listed at 5-10, 165 pounds on Oregon's roster, one of the biggest concerns surrounding Johnson is his size. His official combine measurements should be announced before he works out on Saturday.
On Friday, Johnson received some praise from Penn State safety Jaylen Reed when he spoke to the media. Reed was asked who the toughest guy he faced was all season, and his answer was Johnson.
"Tez Johnson," Reed said. "A lot of people focus on the weight stuff but he's like that for real. . . all my respect to him 'cause he's a dog."
The former Ducks receiver was also asked about his adopted brother and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. The two played together for one season at Oregon before Nix was drafted by the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"Like we always said in our family, haters gonna hate. I mean, Bo does what he does," said Johnson. "A lot of people think in the beginning, 'Oh wow, this kid is not as great as everybody thinks he is.' He's the best quarterback in the draft, that's why you pick him in the first round, and I'm glad that Sean Payton got him because he's the first one that took a chance on him."
"He's literally the best quarterback in the draft, I don't know what else to say about him. He's one of those guys that's gonna win. He knows what he wants," Johnson continued.
Johnson revealed that he has had a formal meeting with the Broncos. Will he be reunited with Nix in Denver?
While at the podium, Johnson was also asked about his time at Oregon. Playing alongside talented receivers like Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden, and Troy Franklin in his two seasons with the Ducks. Both Franklin and Johnson passed the 1000-yard receiving mark in 2023 with Nix at quarterback, and Johnson led the Ducks with 898 receiving yards in 2024 alongside quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Johnson spoke about the connection among his fellow wide receivers at Oregon and gave credit to former Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams for creating such a positive culture.
"Credit to coach Junior Adams. He's big on building rooms, and the the guys that's in that room are always willing to help another guy out. When I got there, Troy (Franklin) took me under his wing, and when he left, I kind of took Evan Stewart under my wing. And now, I know Evan Stewart and Justius Lowe, Evan's taking him under his wing. So everybody wants somebody to eat, no matter what," said Johnson.
Adams was recently hired away from Oregon, joining the Dallas Cowboys as the wide receivers coach. Could the Cowboys be interested in drafting Johnson?
Johnson will work out at the NFL Combine on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT alongside fellow Ducks like Holden, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and running back James Jordan.