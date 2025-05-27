Ducks Digest

Jon Gruden Calls Oregon Ducks 'Kings of Fashion' In Viral Unboxing Of Nike Gear

As part of his social media series of opening different boxes of college athletic gear sent from across the nation, former NFL coach Jon Gruden gave a shout out to the Oregon Ducks.

Ally Osborne

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks at his play chart against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks at his play chart against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Former NFL Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden is experiencing a phenomena many football fans could dream of. For months, the Barstool Sports media sensation has opened over 70 boxes of gear from a variety of college athletic programs. On Friday, Gruden opened a gift from the Oregon Ducks.

In a six-minute video posted to a variety of Gruden's social media accounts, the coach unboxes a treasure trove of Oregon gear such as a vintage helmet, sweats, shirts, jackets, hats, and more. Gruden's enthusiasm is the crux of his social media videos, as the coach giddily uses a colorful knife to slash open the green and yellow package covered in Nike slogans.

“This is a hell of a box. This is a great box. Not good but great. And that’s a big difference. Oregon is an acquired taste and I’ve acquired. So Justin Herbert, if you're listening, even though I'm an ex-Raider, I've acquired your taste," Gruden said. "I feel like Vanilla Gruden. Woo!"

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during
Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

According Gruden in his video, Oregon's swag box was highly anticipated and "mysterious."

"This is a box many of you have been waiting for... the kings of fashion OREGON DUCKS! What needs to be said here, these guys know how to DRESS! Thank you Coach Lanning and Oregon Football," Gruden said in his social media caption.

While unboxing all the Oregon gear, Gruden rattled off facts about Oregon's program and high praise for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Oa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on Jan. 26, 2003. Xxx Axx Letfeat 29 S Fbn Ca / ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Big Ten champs. First year in the Big Ten they go 13-0. How about that?" Gruden said. "Coach Lanning and his staff have done a fantastic job. That’s a young coach to keep an eye on. He’s a badass."

Gruden also called out several notable Oregon quarterbacks including Dennis Dixon, Joey Harrington, Dan Fouts, Bo Nix, and more. The coach is also fairly well known for his series, "Gruden's QB Camp," which ran on ESPN for nine seasons prior to the NFL Draft before being assimilated into the Barstool Sports network.

"This is arguably quarterback university. Not a lot of people think that," Gruden said.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Randall Cunningham and offensive coordinator Jon Gruden talk strategy during training camp on July 26,
Philadelphia Eagles QB Randall Cunningham and offensive coordinator Jon Gruden talk strategy during training camp on July 26, 1995. Eagles Training Camp S Fbn Usa Pa / EILEEN BLASS / USA TODAY NETWORK

While trying on different jackets, the famous coach recalled several notable alumni from the Ducks, including coaches Mike Belotti and Rich Brooks, actor Sam Elliott, actress Lindsay Wagner, and former Oregon athletes Lagarette Blount, Haloti Ngata, and Penei Sewell (among many others).

Besides sharing facts about the Ducks, Gruden heavily praised the program on the field, and in fashion.

"Great gear. Not good, great! There's a big difference between good and great," Gruden said.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring ga
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To cap off the video, Gruden called upon one of his former athletes, and a former Duck, quarterback Marcus Mariota. The legendary Oregon athlete sent back a video as a reply to Gruden's unboxing.

"What up coach," Mariota said. "Those colors look good on you. Can't wait to see you back on the sidelines. Love you man. Miss you much."

Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

