Jon Gruden Calls Oregon Ducks 'Kings of Fashion' In Viral Unboxing Of Nike Gear
Former NFL Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden is experiencing a phenomena many football fans could dream of. For months, the Barstool Sports media sensation has opened over 70 boxes of gear from a variety of college athletic programs. On Friday, Gruden opened a gift from the Oregon Ducks.
In a six-minute video posted to a variety of Gruden's social media accounts, the coach unboxes a treasure trove of Oregon gear such as a vintage helmet, sweats, shirts, jackets, hats, and more. Gruden's enthusiasm is the crux of his social media videos, as the coach giddily uses a colorful knife to slash open the green and yellow package covered in Nike slogans.
“This is a hell of a box. This is a great box. Not good but great. And that’s a big difference. Oregon is an acquired taste and I’ve acquired. So Justin Herbert, if you're listening, even though I'm an ex-Raider, I've acquired your taste," Gruden said. "I feel like Vanilla Gruden. Woo!"
According Gruden in his video, Oregon's swag box was highly anticipated and "mysterious."
"This is a box many of you have been waiting for... the kings of fashion OREGON DUCKS! What needs to be said here, these guys know how to DRESS! Thank you Coach Lanning and Oregon Football," Gruden said in his social media caption.
While unboxing all the Oregon gear, Gruden rattled off facts about Oregon's program and high praise for Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
“Big Ten champs. First year in the Big Ten they go 13-0. How about that?" Gruden said. "Coach Lanning and his staff have done a fantastic job. That’s a young coach to keep an eye on. He’s a badass."
Gruden also called out several notable Oregon quarterbacks including Dennis Dixon, Joey Harrington, Dan Fouts, Bo Nix, and more. The coach is also fairly well known for his series, "Gruden's QB Camp," which ran on ESPN for nine seasons prior to the NFL Draft before being assimilated into the Barstool Sports network.
"This is arguably quarterback university. Not a lot of people think that," Gruden said.
While trying on different jackets, the famous coach recalled several notable alumni from the Ducks, including coaches Mike Belotti and Rich Brooks, actor Sam Elliott, actress Lindsay Wagner, and former Oregon athletes Lagarette Blount, Haloti Ngata, and Penei Sewell (among many others).
Besides sharing facts about the Ducks, Gruden heavily praised the program on the field, and in fashion.
"Great gear. Not good, great! There's a big difference between good and great," Gruden said.
To cap off the video, Gruden called upon one of his former athletes, and a former Duck, quarterback Marcus Mariota. The legendary Oregon athlete sent back a video as a reply to Gruden's unboxing.
"What up coach," Mariota said. "Those colors look good on you. Can't wait to see you back on the sidelines. Love you man. Miss you much."