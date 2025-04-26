Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Gets Rare Shout Out From NFL GM During Draft
Former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch is joining the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 78 pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort spoke about drafting Burch, and he gave Oregon coach Dan Lanning a shoutout as part of his explanation.
"(Burch) was a fun guy to watch this year. That Oregon defense was really a good group to watch. Dan Lanning's done a great job with those guys out there. They did a great job and Jordan certainly was a beneficiary of that, and he took advantage of his opportunities," said Ossenfort.
Burch is the third pick of Arizona's draft class that includes three elite defenders. Burch joins Cardinals first round pick, former Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen and second round pick, former Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson.
Ossenfort also spoke about what Burch brings to the Cardinals defense after the third round of the draft.
"Kind of a unique guy. Big for an outside linebacker. Size, length. Doesn't actually look like an outside linebacker, looks more like an interior player, but has some unique athleticism and had a productive year this year at Oregon," said Ossenfort.
The Cardinals decided to address the defensive line in the first and third round, and Burch brings a versatility and athleticism to the defense in Arizona. Legendary coach Nick Saban complimented the pick during the draft.
"I you know, I think this guy's kind of a hybrid guy. Can play defensive end, can play outside linebacker. I think his best football is ahead of him. I talked to Dan Lanning, he played a lot more physical this year. You know, he can turn speed to power, this guy can play over a tackle, but I think eventually you move the guy inside as a pass rusher in the NFL. I really like this guy's athleticism," said Saban.
This year's draft has especially shown the premium that teams place on defensive linemen, specifically those that can rush the passer. Burch has shown that he is a prospect that can be effective defending the run while also getting after the quarterback.
Originally a South Carolina Gamecock, Burch transferred to Oregon and played two seasons for Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In 2023, Burch finished the year with three sacks and eight tackles for loss, making his presence known for opposing offenses. In 2024, alongside Pittsburgh Steelers' first round pick Derrick Harmon and Matayo Uiagalelei on Oregon's defensive line, Burch had a career year.
In his final season of college football, Burch totaled 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and he missed four games with a knee injury. Lanning and the Ducks showed off his athleticism, calling up a fake punt for Burch against Maryland deep in the Ducks' own territory. Burch picked up the first down, rushing for 36 yards on the play.
Lanning spoke about Burch and what he brought to the Ducks defense during the regular season.
“Just his size and athleticism. God doesn’t make a lot of people that look like Jordan Burch. When people see him, they’re surprised to hear he’s really 300 pounds because he looks really good at his size," said Lanning. "But he plays like a beast on the field, with relentless effort, and the fact that we have great depth and several guys that can play edge positions for us, it allows us to make sure that when he’s on the field he’s fresh, and a fresh Jordan Burch is really dangerous."
Burch had to wait until the 78th pick to hear his name called, but it is now time to get to work with the Cardinals.