Justin Herbert Among Highest-Paid NFL Athletes For NFLPA's Top Licensing Payouts
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the top earners for NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) licensed deals in 2024 with a revenue of $2.55 million.
According to the NFLPA's annual report filed with the U.S. Department of Labor, the former Oregon Duck came in third amongst players throughout the league. It's a huge change from Herbert's college days as Herbert entered the 2020 NFL Draft before name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals were green lit for athletes by the NCAA in 2021.
Herbert is one of three active players to beat retired quarterback Peyton Manning's NFLPA earnings of $2.2 million. For another comparison, the NFLPA paid each NFL athlete at least $38,000 for licensing deals. The top 15 highest paid players earned a combined $1.1 billion in payouts.
So what are the licensing deals Herbert is getting paid for? These are deals negotiated by the NFPLA for things like jerseys, trading cards, video games, and more items where a players' name or likeness is utilized. Oftentimes, a players' relevance in college football culture can increase the amount of merchandise sold, boosting the NFLPA licensing payment.
... Something tells us, some of this gear could be mailed to the state of Oregon, where Herbert is a beloved Eugene-native.
Herbert did not break into the top ten list for highest sold NFLPA licensed gear during his rookie year in 2021, with athletes like quarterback Tom Brady, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, tight end George Kittle, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers making the list among others according to a post by the NFLPA.
Also according to the NFLPA, he also didn't make the top 20 highest sold merchandise of this year, with defensive end T.J. Watt, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Jordan Love, and tight end Travis Kelce making the list ahead of the former Duck. Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkely topped the list at No. 1.
Here is the top five NFLPA licensing pay list for 2024 according to Sportico:
1. J.J. McCarthy, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings $4 million
2. Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs $3.25 million
3. Justin Herbert, quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers $2.55 million
4. Peyton Manning, quarterback Indianapolis Colts & Denver Broncos (retired) $2.2 million
5. Josh Allen, quarterback, Buffalo Bills $2.1 million
According to Sportico, 21 athletes in the NFL earned at least $1 million from these payouts.
Herbert still has merchandise listed on the Duck Store and Big Ten Store websites including jerseys and signed memorabilia, though there are no available statistics online sharing how much revenue Herbert receives from these sales.
The former Ducks' NFLPA payout pales in comparison to his current contract extension with the Chargers, which was record-breaking at the time Herbert signed the deal in 2023. In 2024, Herbert earned $6 million in base salary with a $3.2 million signing bonus and a $10.1 million option with a cap of $19.3 million. This season, Herbert ups his base salary to $15 million with an identical signing bonus to 2024 and a $19.1 million option. His 2025 guaranteed salary is $60 million with a cap of $37.3 million, according to Over The Cap, a website that tracks NFL player contract details.